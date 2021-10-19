Varsity Eagles finish as state runners-up

The Cornerstone Christian Academy varsity volleyball team finished as the Alabama Christian Athletic Association Division 2A state runner-up after a loss to Cornerstone Christian School-Decatur in the state championship round this weekend.
CCA’s Jacie Bell and Shelby Harrison were selected to the all-tournament team and head coach Ali Kieper was named 2021 ACAA Coach of the Year.
