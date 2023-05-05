The Fort Payne girls soccer team hosts Randolph for an AHSAA state quarterfinal-round match at 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Wildcats topped Cullman 3-0 on the road in Class 6A’s first round last week. Avery Chadwick scored an unassisted goal, before Reese McCurdy assisted Chloe Goggans with a score and Maddie Goggans dished to Chadwick for a second goal to propel Fort Payne into a 3-0 halftime lead.
Fort Payne defeated Gadsden City 5-4 on Tuesday night to advance to the third round.
In 1A/3A girls, Collinsville’s season ended in a 4-1 loss to Altamont on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.