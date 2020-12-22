Kenadie Lee, Ambriel Stopyak and Anna Farmer each scored 11 points and Leianna Currie added nine points as a fourth-quarter run fueled the Sylvania girls past Plainview 50-39 and claimed them the varsity girls Sand Mountain Tournament championship Saturday afternoon.
Lee was named the tournament’s MVP, with teammates Currie, Farmer and Stopyak joining her on the all-tournament squad at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville.
Plainview’s Payton Blevins and Halle Brown were also selected to the all-tournament team.
Lee sank a 3-pointer with 2 minutes left in the third quarter, tying the game at 34. Neither team scored in the quarter’s remaining time.
A Stopyak steal and layup ignited a 9-2 scoring spurt by the No. 4-seeded Rams to begin the final period. Stopyak stole another pass and scored from beyond the arc to lift Sylvania to a 39-34 advantage with 7 minutes to play.
Farmer scored eight of her 11 points in the final frame, including a layup off a steal, a rebounding score and another layup off a feed from Lee, helping the Rams take a 50-36 lead.
Blevins hit a 3-pointer to end Plainview’s scoring drought with 1:19 remaining.
The Bears, a three-seed, used defensive traps to try and force turnovers throughout the game’s final minutes in an effort to make up the deficit, but Sylvania’s players made passes out of double teams and worked well to neutralize the defensive effort.
Blevins led all Plainview scorers with nine points, all coming from 3-point baskets.
Sylvania upset No. 1 Pisgah’s bid for a fourth straight Sand Mountain Tournament title with a 78-51 win in Friday night’s semifinal round. Lee scored 17 points, Currie scored 16 points, Katelyn Sammons added 14 points and Farmer and Kylie Moree had eight points apiece for the Rams.
Kennedy Baron scored a game-high 19 points for Pisgah, Kallie Tinker added 12 points and Molly Heard eight.
Saydi Jackson’s game-high 13 points led three Plainview scorers in double digits in a 67-31 victory against Ider in Friday night’s semifinal round. Blevins scored 12 points and Brown 10.
The Bears led 38-22 entering the fourth quarter and outscored Ider 29-9 the rest of the way.
Kaleigh Carson paced the Hornets with 11 points.
Additional all-tournament players included Geraldine’s Gracey Johnson; North Sand Mountain’s Jessi Weldon; Section’s Madison Armstrong; Ider’s Makinley Traylor and Pisgah’s Tinker.
