Jenna McKenzie poured in seven 3-pointers and tallied a game-high 34 points, as Valley Head debuted with a 65-48 blowout win against Jacksonville Christian Academy last Friday night.
Emma Harrison contributed 17 points and Gracie Black added nine points for the 1-0 Tigers, who led 29-22 at intermission.
Valley Head maintained a 48-35 advantage by the end of the third period, as McKenzie sank three 3s and scored 12 points in the frame.
Rebeka Carter led the 1-1 Thunder with 17 points.
Collinsville 52, Gaylesville 23 —
Rylee Tillery splashed home six 3-point baskets and led Collinsville with a game-high 20 points in a 52-23 rout at Gaylesville on Friday night.
After the Panthers grabbed an 11-4 lead in the first quarter, Tillery sank three 3s in the second quarter to help Collinsville pull away to a 27-10 halftime lead.
Sophia Wills finished with three 3s and 13 points for the Panthers.
Laney Coker paced Gaylesville with eight points and Emma Givens added seven points.
Gadsden City 40, Plainview 37 —
Lauren Jimmerson paced Plainview with 13 points and five rebounds in a loss at Class 6A Gadsden City on Saturday.
Plainview (3-1) maintained an 18-15 halftime advantage and led 30-28 at the end of the third quarter. The Titans outscored Plainview 12-7 in the final period.
Jimmerson sank three 3-pointers for the Bears, Gracie Rowell hit three 3s for nine points with five rebounds and Saydi Jackson collected five rebounds.
