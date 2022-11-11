The eighth-ranked Valley Head Tigers fought for a six-point lead at halftime, but the Marion County Red Raiders scored 27 unanswered points in the second half, sealing a 27-6 win in the second round of the Class 1A state playoffs Friday night.
The Tigers finished the 2022 season with a 10-2 overall record. Despite the disappointing end to the season, it was still one to remember.
The Tigers won a playoff game for the first time since 2007, Bain broke the DeKalb County single-season rushing yards record and the Tigers managed a 10-win season to finish.
Despite the opening score from Valley Head running back Hunter Robinson, the Tigers’ offense could not score in the second half. With 70 plays total in the game, Valley Head managed 303 yards of total offense, while the Red Raiders accrued 375 with half as many plays.
Quarterback Eian Bain threw an abnormally high 12 times in the loss, totaling only 49 yards on five completions with an interception.
Valley Head’s final miscue of the game was a fumble with 4:41 remaining in regulation, later widening the score to 21 points, a nearly insurmountable lead.
