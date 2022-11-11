The eighth-ranked Valley Head Tigers fought for a six-point lead at halftime, but the Marion County Red Raiders scored 27 unanswered points in the second half, sealing a 27-6 win in the second round of the Class 1A state playoffs Friday night.

The Tigers finished the 2022 season with a 10-2 overall record. Despite the disappointing end to the season, it was still one to remember. 

