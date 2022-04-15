Fort Payne varsity teams split matches at Randolph

Avery Chadwick scored a goal and assisted on another as the Fort Payne girls topped Randolph 3-1 in a Class 6A, Area 15 match Tuesday.
It was Fort Payne’s second meeting with Randolph this season and pushed the Wildcats into the area lead at 4-1 with one area match remaining at Arab on Tuesday. A win against Arab will seal the area championship for Fort Payne (9-6-4).
Against Randolph, Chadwick took a deflection by a Randolph defender and put it into the net in the opening minutes for a 1-0 Fort Payne lead.
Randolph tied the match with 25 minutes to go in the first half, before Alexa Hidrogo assisted Lauren Highfield with a 25-yard scoring bomb with 13 minutes left to give the Wildcats a 2-1 lead at intermission.
The second half was a defensive struggle, but Chadwick sent a ball through to Chloe Goggans to get the third goal with a minute left.
Fort Payne head coach Eddy Bolton said it was a tough match for the full 80 minutes, adding that the Wildcats’ standout performer was defender Isabella Hernandez, who played a near-perfect game. Hernandez made two tackles as the last defender inside the penalty area to save potential goals. Additionally, Cameron Brewis had 10 saves, and the Wildcats had 15 shots, with six on target.
Collinsville 4, Sylvania 0:
Amiah Hornbuckle accounted for two goals and Catalina Agustin preserved the shutout in goal with seven saves for Collinsville against 3A, Region 6 rival Sylvania on Tuesday.
Nayeli Mata and Daisy Barrientos scored one goal each, Camila Garcia had two assists and Leslie Corona and Barrientos had one assist each, as the Panthers improved to 7-10 overall and 4-2 in region play.
Collinsville hosted Glencoe on Friday in a match determining a playoff berth for the first time in Collinsville girls soccer program history.
BOYS
Randolph 4, Fort Payne 1:
Fort Payne’s Angel Vega assisted Luis Gonzalez with a goal 12 minutes into the match of a loss at 6A, Area 15 rival Randolph on Tuesday.
The Wildcats (10-5-2) registered six shots on goal (10 total) with three corner kick chances.
Collinsville 7, Sylvania 1:
Jesus Francisco assisted on two goals and scored another, as Collinsville routed Sylvania in a 3A, Region 6 match Tuesday.
The Panthers (13-6, 6-0) got one goal each from Roberto Carlos, Roberto Diaz, Kevin Coronado, Tristan Gallegos, Robert Gallegos and Bryan Diaz.
