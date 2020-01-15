No. 1 Panthers thrive in transition early, top No. 8 Lions

Brittany Rivera finished with a game-high 20 points to lead three Collinsville girls in double-figure scoring, as the DeKalb County Tournament’s No. 1-ranked Panthers beat No. 8 Crossville 76-35 on Monday night.
Collinsville (16-2) won the rebounding battle early and used outlet passes to score in transition and sprint to a 25-6 advantage at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville.
Tyla Tatum finished with 13 points for the Panthers and Caroline Brannon chipped in 11 points.
Tatum had a put-back score and made a jump shot off a stolen pass after assisting Rivera with a layup during a 7-1 run from the game’s opening tip-off.
Rivera found Hadley Hamilton for a 3-point basket, Hamilton assisted Brannon with a fast-break layup and Rivera assisted Hamilton with another 3-pointer to close the first period with Collinsville holding a 19-point advantage.
Kinsley Henderson paced the Lions (5-12) with 12 points.
Keyston Henderson made a layup and Kinsley Henderson scored on a fast break early in the second period, but the Panthers’ defense continued creating transition chances for the offense.
Rivera stole a pass and scored after assisting Tatum with a fast-break layup, and Kayla Beene added a transition layup to extend the lead to 34-12 with 3 minutes left in the half.
Collinsville faces No. 5 Sylvania in the semifinal round, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum.
