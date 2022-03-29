Plainview dominates at Tennessee tournament

Whether it was at the plate or on the mound, reigning Class 3A state champion Plainview dominated during its two-day run in the 20th annual Southern Warrior Classic in Murfreesboro, Tenn., this weekend.
The Bears went 6-0 in the tournament, remaining undefeated while improving their record to 15-0 at Riverdale High School.
On Friday, Plainview opened its day with a 7-0 victory against Andrean (Ind.), as Lily Boswell pitched a complete-game shutout with 13 strikeouts, two walks and just two hits allowed.
Hannah Regula hit a two-run home run, and Mallory Lindsey and Tessa Word added a solo homer with Kadie Brooks chipping in a double with an RBI and Jada Hampton scoring a run on two hits, as the Bears collected 10 hits.
Word delivered 11 strikeouts and walked one while surrendering two hits in an 11-0 shutout win against Villa Grove (Ill.) in Game 2.
Kylee Dutton crushed a three-run home run and plated three runs, and Lindsey added a two-run homer with two RBIs and two runs scored. Hampton tripled on two hits, scored a run and drove in three runs, and Mia Tidmore tripled on two hits with an RBI and a run scored. Regula plated a run with a double, Tidmore doubled on two hits with an RBI and a run scored and Word added a double.
Plainview finished the game with 12 hits.
Tidmore blasted a three-run homer with a double and five RBIs, highlighting the Bears’ 15-3 rout of Nashville (Tenn.) in their Friday finale.
Brooks finished with a three-run home run and Lindsey added a solo homer with an RBI and a run scored. Abby Williams recorded a triple and two doubles on three hits and plated two runs, and Regula doubled on two hits and drove in a run.
The Bears compiled 17 hits, drew nine walks and left 11 runners stranded in scoring position.
Shianne Parker tossed all five innings in the win, surrendering 11 hits, striking out four and walking none.
On Saturday, the Bears opened with a 13-0 rout of Wayne County (Tenn.) in four innings behind Word’s complete-game performance. She struck out 10 and walked none while giving up three hits.
Hampton smacked a solo home run and a double on two hits with four RBIs, Brooks tripled on two hits with two RBIs and a run scored and Lindsey added three hits and plated a run, with Word doubling and driving in five runs.
Plainview amassed 12 hits and 12 RBIs while drawing one walk.
Boswell hit a grand slam and tossed a one-hitter in the Bears’ 10-1 victory against Gibson Southern (Ind.) in five innings. She walked two and struck out 11, while driving in four runs on two hits.
Word capped the game with a two-run home run on two hits with three RBIs and two runs scored, Brooks doubled on two hits with a run scored, Lindsey doubled with an RBI and a run scored and Tidmore doubled on two hits with two runs scored, as Plainview tallied 13 hits.
In Plainview’s tournament finale against Carterville (Ill.), Word recorded a two-run home run and surrendered two hits for no runs with 10 strikeouts and two walks in a complete-game performance in an 8-0 triumph.
Regula doubled on three hits with two RBIs and a run scored, Tidmore doubled on three hits while plating three runs, Hampton drove in two runs and Dutton plated two runs.
Mobile Christian 8, Fort Payne 3:
Abby Phillips batted 3 for 3 and drove in two runs in Fort Payne’s loss to Mobile Christian at the Gulf Coast Classic in Gulf Shores on Monday.
Graidin Haas plated two runs on two hits, and AJ Kramer scored a run on two hits with an RBI in the second game of a tournament doubleheader.
In the circle, Kyleigh Thomas allowed 13 hits for seven runs with a strikeout and a walk in five innings for the Wildcats (15-4).
In Game 1, Emily Ellis accounted for the Wildcats’ lone hit in a 4-0 loss to Hatton.
Kramer retired six batters and walked two while giving up four hits in a complete-game effort.
Geraldine 6, Vernon Hills 2:
Shelby Trester and Gracey Johnson each hit doubles in Geraldine’s win against Vernon Hills on Monday.
Trester plated two runs on two hits with an RBI, Johnson drove in two runs and scored another, JJ Dismuke had two hits with an RBI and two runs scored and Lydia West drove in two runs in Game 2 of a tournament doubleheader.
The Bulldogs (11-2) tallied eight hits.
In three innings in the circle, West surrendered four hits with three strikeouts and one walk.
In Geraldine’s first game against Daniel Boone, Trester and Amelia Cofield each registered a hit in a 5-0 loss.
West gave up seven hits with three walks and two strikeouts in a complete game.
