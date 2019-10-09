Trinidad named T-J Player of the Week after 3-TD performance

Valley Head senior tailback Marlonn Trinidad is this week’s Times-Journal Player of the Week, presented by Twin City Used Car Sales, after receiving 1,624 of the 3,455 total votes in this week’s online poll.
Trinidad was a workhorse for the Valley Head Tigers’ running game Friday night, where he led the team with 179 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries in their 29-7 win over the Woodville Panthers.
Neither team was able to put up any points early in the game until the final minute of the first quarter when Trinidad broke through the Panthers’ defense for what would be his biggest run of the night. Trinidad raced 73 yards to the end zone and put the Tigers up 7-0 with 19 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Woodville answered with their lone touchdown drive of the night later in the second quarter, but Trinidad and the Tigers refused to go into the halftime break with a tie game.
Valley Head answered right back with a 71-second drive that ended when Trinidad raced past the Woodville defense for a 20-yard touchdown run. The Tigers then went for two and converted to jump ahead 15-7 before the break.
After a Jordan Burt touchdown run from 51 yards out put the Tigers up 22-7 early in the third, Trinidad capped off the Tigers’ scoring spree with his third score of the night on a 13-yard touchdown run with just over three minutes left in the fourth.
Trinidad’s near 200-yard performance helped the Tigers outgain the Panthers 308-126 in the win.
He will look to have a similar performance this week when the Tigers return home to host the Ragland Purple Devils.
