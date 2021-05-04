Will Stephens sent a screaming line drive across center field for a three-run home run and a go-ahead score in Game 2, helping Fyffe earn a 6-4 victory and a sweep of Ohatchee in the second round of the AHSAA Class 3A state playoffs Friday night.
The Red Devils improved to 24-1 as they advanced to the state quarterfinal round. They’ll host Phil Campbell at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday with an if-necessary third game scheduled for noon Saturday.
Stephens’ homer highlighted Game 2 and was part of a momentum-swinging third inning that allowed the Red Devils to take command after trailing 3-2 following the first inning of play.
Prior to Stephens’ at-bat, teammate Parker Godwin singled to center field before Brody Dalton’s single advanced Godwin to second base. Godwin moved to third on a passed ball and Dalton advanced to second on the same pitch, setting the stage for Stephens’ go-ahead deep bomb.
Ohatchee’s Jacob Roberts doubled to right field and plated teammate Jesse Baswell in the top of the fourth inning.
Godwin finished with three RBIs and two hits, and Dalton and Jake Wooden added two hits apiece for the Red Devils.
Fyffe’s Ike Rowell lasted 6 2/3 innings on the mound, delivering 15 strikeouts and four walks while allowing three hits.
In Game 1, Tanner Cowart retired nine Ohatchee batters while giving up five hits and two walks in a complete-game pitching effort in the Red Devils’ 4-2 win.
Rowell tripled in a runner in the opening frame as Fyffe took a 3-0 advantage.
Ohatchee pushed across a run by way of error in the bottom of the third inning and rallied within 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth on another error.
Koby Harris advanced to third and scored in the seventh.
Harris recorded two hits and scored a pair of runs and Rowell added two hits and scored a run.
The Red Devils tallied eight hits in the opening game.
Konnor Baswell tossed a complete game for Ohatchee, walking one and striking out four.
