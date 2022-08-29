Fort Payne begins Class 6A, Region 8 competition this week, visiting Mae Jemison for a 7 p.m. kickoff in Huntsville on Friday.

The Wildcats (2-0) play 0-2 Jemison for a third time in the history of the two programs, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website. Fort Payne has won both previous matchups: 31-30 in 2019 and 48-47 in 2018.

