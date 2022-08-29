Fort Payne begins Class 6A, Region 8 competition this week, visiting Mae Jemison for a 7 p.m. kickoff in Huntsville on Friday.
The Wildcats (2-0) play 0-2 Jemison for a third time in the history of the two programs, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website. Fort Payne has won both previous matchups: 31-30 in 2019 and 48-47 in 2018.
Tanner defeated the Jaguars 61-46 last week, after the Jaguars were on the losing end of a 65-0 rout against Decatur.
Fort Payne head coach Chris Elmore said the Jaguars are multiple on offense and do a lot of different things, adding that Darreon Taylor is an explosive running back for them. Jemison’s big, physical offensive line is another standout for the offense, Elmore said.
On the defensive side, Jemison plays a three-man defensive front with a lot of man coverage in the secondary. The Jaguars’ sizable defensive line will be difficult to block, Elmore said.
Meanwhile, Fort Payne improved to 2-0 as its pass rush maintained pressure in Etowah’s backfield and capitalized on two turnovers en route to a 26-14 victory last week.
