Crossville hosting 2021 DeKalb County Varsity Volleyball Tournament

The 2021 DeKalb County Varsity Volleyball Tournament comes to Crossville High School this weekend.
The tournament, featuring all eight DeKalb varsity volleyball programs, begins at Crossville’s new gym at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Once matches start, all following match times are approximate.
Here’s a look at the tournament schedule:
Game 1, Court 1: No. 1 Geraldine vs. No. 8 Collinsville, 9 a.m.
Game 2, Court 1: No. 4 Sylvania vs. No. 5 Fort Payne, 10 a.m.
Game 3, Court 2: No. 3 Plainview vs. No. 6 Ider, 10 a.m.
Game 4, Court 2: No. 2 Fyffe vs. No. 7 Crossville, 9 a.m.
Game 5, Court 1: Geraldine/Collinsville winner vs. Sylvania/Fort Payne winner, 11 a.m.
Game 6, Court 2: Plainview/Ider winner vs. Fyffe/Crossville winner, 11 a.m.
Game 7, Court 1: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, noon
Game 8, Court 2: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, noon
Game 9, Court 1: Game 5 loser vs. Game 7 winner, 1 p.m.
Game 10, Court 2: Game 6 loser vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m.
Game 11, Court 1: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2 p.m.
Game 12, Court 2: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 2 p.m.
Game 13, Court 1: Game 11 loser vs. Game 12 winner, 3 p.m.
Game 14, Court 1: Game 11 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 15, Court 1: Game 14 winner vs. Game 8 loser (if necessary), 5 p.m.
