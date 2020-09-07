Fort Payne and Ider earned wins in girls 5K races at the Pisgah Invitational at ToKnowHIM Trails on Saturday.
Fort Payne’s Maddie Jackson (22:32) placed first in the Girls 5K (5A-7A) race, as teammates Anahi Barboza (22:33), Aylin Vega (23:07) and Madison Meadows (23:21) finished second, third and fourth, respectively, earning the Wildcats the top finish. Angel Reyes (25:29) finished 11th and Abigail Vega (25:32) was 12th for Fort Payne.
Arab placed second and Douglas was third in the event.
The Ider girls won the Girls 5K (1A-4A) event behind Makinley Traylor’s first-place finish, clocking in at 21:24. Teammates Kenzie Smith (11th; 25:29), Alexis Brewer (12th; 25:56), Aubree Chapman (26:03) and Brynley Traylor (15th; 26:26) added to the Hornets’ winning finish.
Pisgah finished runners-up and Westminster Christian placed third.
On the boys’ side, Arturo Rodriguez placed sixth in the Boys 5K (5A-7A) race with a time of 18:39, helping Fort Payne earn a fourth-place finish behind top-placer Bob Jones, Albertville and Douglas, respectively.
Fort Payne’s Ian Norman (19:36) finished 13th and Oliver Perea (20:24) was 20th.
Ider finished sixth in the Boys 5K (1A-4A) race, led by Everrett King’s 28th-place finish at 22:20. Brody Chapman (23:02.20) placed 35th and Lucas Murphey (23:02.34) was 36th for Ider.
