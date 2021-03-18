Fyffe and Ider each represented DeKalb County in the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s first state high school baseball rankings of the season this week.
The rankings, released Wednesday night, had the undefeated Red Devils (8-0) listed at No. 5 in Class 3A, while the 11-5 Hornets posted at No. 10 in 2A.
In a hot start to its 2021 campaign, Fyffe has plated 10 or more runs in five games. Defensively, the Red Devils have surrendered a total of 13 runs during the eight-game span, including three shutout wins (12-0 vs. Pisgah; 10-0 vs. Section; 7-0 vs. Ashville). Fyffe tallied five or more runs in six wins.
The closest games the Red Devils have played included a 3-1 win against Collinsville on Feb. 20 and a 6-3 win against Section on March 4.
Ider has won by five or more runs in nine of its 11 contests and has three shutout victories to its credit (16-0 vs. Coosa Christian; 11-0 vs. Crossville; 12-0 vs. Woodville; 2-0 vs. North Sand Mountain).
Collinsville (8-6) and Plainview (7-5) also received nominations for 3A’s top 10.
Here is the season’s first edition of the ASWA’s state high school baseball rankings in its entirety:
CLASS 7A
1. Auburn (13-1)
2. Hewitt-Trussville (14-2)
3. Florence (11-4)
4. Prattville (13-4)
5. Central-Phenix City (16-1)
6. Vestavia Hills (11-5)
7. Dothan (10-3)
8. Oak Mountain (11-5)
9. Spain Park (11-4)
10. Bob Jones (13-8)
Others nominated: Daphne (5-5), Grissom (12-3), Enterprise (11-6), James Clemens (10-5), Smiths Station (13-5).
CLASS 6A
1. Faith Academy (11-2)
2. Oxford (13-3)
3. Helena (12-4)
4. Cullman (9-5)
5. Saraland (11-4)
6. Stanhope Elmore (15-1)
7. Hartselle (8-5)
8. Southside-Gadsden (14-2)
9. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (9-5)
10. Chilton County (12-3)
Others nominated: Chelsea (8-8), Eufaula (9-4), Gardendale (9-2), Gulf Shores (9-8), Jasper (9-5), Mountain Brook (12-6), Mortimer Jordan (15-2), Pinson Valley (9-3), Robertsdale (12-4).
CLASS 5A
1. Russellville (11-2)
2. Andalusia (10-4)
3. St. Paul’s (10-4)
4. UMS-Wright (10-4)
5. Holtville (8-2)
6. Leeds (12-2)
7. Alexandria (6-4)
8. Pike Road (8-2)
9. Lawrence County (8-4)
10. Madison Academy (8-5)
Others nominated: Greenville (10-6), Headland (8-4), Rehobeth (8-2), Sylacauga (6-4), West Point (8-6).
CLASS 4A
1. Mobile Christian (11-1)
2. Northside (11-0)
3. West Limestone (13-2)
4. Gordo (8-1)
5. Straughn (7-1)
6. American Christian (10-6)
7. Deshler (9-4)
8. Brooks (7-5)
9. North Jackson (12-5)
10. Bibb County (8-5)
Others nominated: Etowah (6-6).
CLASS 3A
1. Hokes Bluff (7-1)
2. T.R. Miller (12-0)
3. Phil Campbell (11-1)
4. Piedmont (9-3)
5. Fyffe (8-0)
6. Bayside Academy (10-2)
7. Houston Academy (9-3)
8. Ohatchee (8-2)
9. Prattville Christian (8-1)
10. Opp (10-3)
Others nominated: Montgomery-Catholic (8-4), Childersburg (10-5), Collinsville (8-6), Cottage Hill (7-3), Danville (7-3), East Lawrence (8-7), Goshen (4-1), Lauderdale County (6-3), Plainview (7-5), Wicksburg (6-4).
CLASS 2A
1. Westbrook Christian (8-3)
2. St. Luke’s (7-3)
3. G.W. Long (7-6)
4. Decatur Heritage (11-1)
5. Sand Rock (5-1)
6. North Sand Mountain (6-1)
7. Spring Garden (8-5)
8. Mars Hill (6-7)
9. Ariton (6-6)
10. Ider (11-5)
Others nominated: Colbert County (10-3), Falkville (5-5), West End (4-5).
CLASS 1A
1. Brantley (4-3)
2. Lindsay Lane (10-1)
3. Lynn (7-2)
4. Bayshore Christian (7-3)
5. Sweet Water (7-3)
6. Florala (4-2)
7. Red Level (5-2)
8. Hackleburg (7-4)
9. Athens Bible (3-4)
10. Covenant Christian (7-5)
Others nominated: None.
AISA
1. Pike Liberal Arts (11-3-1)
2. Glenwood (17-3)
3. Bessemer Academy (14-3)
4. Wilcox Academy (10-1)
5. Macon East (13-5)
6. Lowndes Academy (8-4)
7. Clarke Prep (8-7)
8. Patrician (7-2)
9. Jackson Academy (10-1)
10. Escambia Academy (8-4)
Others nominated: Abbeville Christian (6-6).
