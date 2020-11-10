For the first time since 2014, Plainview’s varsity football program will compete in the second round of the state playoffs.
In order for the Bears to add to their Class 3A postseason run, they’ll have to get past the defending 3A state champion Piedmont Bulldogs. Plainview, a No. 2 seed from Region 7, travels to Piedmont, a No.1 seed from Region 5, for a second-round contest at 7 p.m. Friday.
Plainview (10-1) advanced to the second round of the postseason for the first time under head coach Nick Ledbetter’s guidance with a 41-14 victory against Vinemont in Rainsville last Friday night.
Marcos Vega rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown and Noah White had 107 yards rushing and three scores for the Bears, who led 20-7 at halftime and held Vinemont scoreless in the third quarter.
The Bears collected 401 yards of offense, including 350 on the ground.
Plainview averages 38 points per game after totaling 30 or more points in eight games this season. Defensively, the Bears surrender 15 points per game, having limited opponents to two touchdowns or fewer in seven contests.
In their previous second-round playoff appearance in 2014, the Bears defeated Weaver 34-6 in the first round before taking a 34-7 loss at Colbert County in Round 2.
Plainview has a 7-2 record against Piedmont (10-1). The two programs haven’t played since the third round of the 2010 postseason, a game in which Piedmont won 28-7.
Head coach Steve Smith leads the Bulldogs into the second round of the postseason in his 15th year with the program. They won a region championship for the fifth consecutive season and downed Colbert Heights 47-7 in last week’s opening round.
Piedmont has played for the 3A state championship each of the past two seasons, winning the title against Mobile Christian last year at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn.
The Bulldogs suffered their lone defeat of this season against Ohatchee, a region rival and No. 3 seed in this year’s state playoffs. The Bulldogs gained a pair of wins by forfeit this season, as well — one from region foe Weaver and another from non-region opponent Jacksonville.
Piedmont averages 31 points per game, having scored 30 points or more in six games. Defensively, the team has surrendered eight points per game.
The Plainview-Piedmont winner will advance to the state quarterfinal round and play the winner of the Saks-J.B. Pennington matchup.
