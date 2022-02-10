PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Five Geraldine boys score in double digits in area semifinal win

Lucas Bryant’s 16 points and seven rebounds led all five Geraldine starters in double-digit scoring in a 74-46 victory against No. 4-seeded Collinsville in the Class 3A, Area 12 semifinals at Geraldine High School on Tuesday night.
Connor Johnson had 13 points with seven rebounds, Redick Smith added 13 points with four rebounds, Carlos Mann chipped in 11 points with six assists and four rebounds and Jaxon Colvin finished with 10 points and seven rebounds, as the top-seeded Bulldogs (16-8) advanced to the area final against Hokes Bluff on Friday.
Alex Garcia scored a game-high 19 points and Colton Wills chipped in 16 points for the Panthers, whose season ended with the loss.
Plainview 87, Fyffe 36:
Landon White finished with 12 points and nine rebounds, Bryce Luther added four 3-pointers for 12 points and No. 1-seeded Plainview routed No. 4 Fyffe 87-36 in the Class 3A, Area 14 semifinals at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Tuesday night.
The Bears (25-6) advanced to the area championship game against No. 3-seeded Sylvania, while eliminating Fyffe from the postseason.
Cole Millican finished with 10 points, six assists and five rebounds, and Dylan Haymon had 10 points, as the Bears pulled ahead to a 23-5, first-quarter lead and a 49-11 halftime advantage.
Carter Wilborn paced the Red Devils with seven points and Brodie Willoughby and Luc Jones each had six points.
Sylvania 68, Asbury 55:
Drake Whisenant had 20 points, Josh Scott added 14 points and Brody Smith had 10 points, as No 3-seeded Sylvania defeated No. 2 Asbury 68-55 to advance to the Class 3A, Area 14 final at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Tuesday night.
Sylvania (8-20) advanced to play top-seeded Plainview in the area championship.
On Tuesday, Sylvania took a 31-21 halftime lead and held a 51-40 advantage entering the fourth period.
Stanisa Donovic paced Asbury with 18 points.
Buckhorn 64, Fort Payne 40:
Malik Turner scored 13 points to lead No. 4-seeded Fort Payne in a 64-40 loss to top-seeded Buckhorn in the Class 6A, Area 15 semifinals at Buckhorn High School on Wednesday night.
Connor Cash finished with nine points and Luke Stephens had eight points, as the Wildcats finished their season with a 16-13 record.
Caleb Holt finished with a game-high 15 points and Terrence Robinson tallied 10 points for the Bucks, who led 32-18 at halftime and 45-29 entering the final period of regulation.
Section 65, Ider 52:
Hunter Robinson paced No. 4-seeded Ider with 18 points in a 65-52 loss to top-seeded Section in the Class 2A, Area 15 semifinal round at Section High School on Tuesday night.
The loss eliminated the Hornets from the postseason. They finished with a 13-16 overall record.
Jesse Massey finished with 12 points for Ider, with Austin Shirley adding 11 points and Brodie Chapman nine points.
The Hornets led by as many as 10 points in the second quarter. Section (22-9) closed the half on a 15-0 run and never trailed again.
Section's Logan Patterson scored a game-high 27 points and Gabe Hilley contributed three 3-pointers for nine points.
GIRLS
Fort Payne 44, Arab 36:
Graidin Haas scored 15 points, Brylan Gray had 14 points and No. 3-seeded Fort Payne topped No. 2 Arab 44-36 in the Class 6A, Area 15 semifinal round at Scottsboro High School on Tuesday night.
Lydia Crane added nine points as the Wildcats (20-10) advanced to play top-seeded Scottsboro for the area championship.
Sydney Ferguson paced the Knights with eight points.
Fort Payne led 18-14 at halftime and 29-23 at the start of the fourth quarter.
Valley Head 52, Woodville 49:
Emma Harrison’s 20 points led three Valley Head girls in double-figure scoring en route to a 52-49 win against No. 2-seeded Woodville in the semifinal round of the Class 1A, Area 13 tournament at Skyline on Tuesday night.
Jenna McKenzie tallied 11 points, Sophia Blair had 10 points and Ansley Blalock chipped in nine points for the three-seeded Tigers (11-11), who advanced to play top-seeded Skyline for the area title.
L.G. Beard scored a game-high 23 points for Woodville (10-14), who trailed 23-22 at intermission and led 38-30 by the end of the third period.
