Fort Payne junior Seth Williams won this week's Times-Journal/Twin City Used Cars Player of the Week honor after claiming 41% of the online vote.
The linebacker helped the Wildcats defend Gardendale's potent offense to one score for the first 19 minutes of last week's Class 6A, first-round state playoff game at Wildcat Stadium.
Williams finished the regular season with 59 total tackles (35 solo), the third-most of any Fort Payne defensive player. He tallied 67 total hits and six tackles for loss.
