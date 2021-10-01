Valley Head stampedes past Appalachian

Eian Bain rushed for 350 yards and three touchdowns as the Valley Head Tigers’ run game jolted the team to a 41-24 victory against the Appalachian Eagles in Oneonta on Friday night.
The Tigers improved to 3-4 overall and 3-1 in Class 1A, Region 7, as Appalachian fell to 0-5 and 0-2 in region competition.
Bain averaged 17 yards per rushing attempt on 20 carries. Ashton Brown carried the ball 18 times for 145 yards and one score, Pacey Cooper ran for 44 yards on four attempts with a touchdown and Mason Vest carries three times for 27 yards and a touchdown.
Valley Head led 28-0 at the 10:19 mark of the second quarter when Brown scored on a 3-yard carry. Hernan Moreno kicked the extra point.
The Eagles scored their first points with 5:35 remaining in the half. Sean Curtis capped the drive with a 35-yard touchdown run.
The Tigers expanded their lead to 41-12 at the start of the final period. Cooper carried 32 yards for a score.
Curtis scored on runs of 26 and 4 for the Eagles in the later stages of the game.
