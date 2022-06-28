As Cristie Brothers recalled some of her Geraldine volleyball teams’ most grueling victories and dispirited defeats to a crowd at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum, the new head coach of the volleyball program at Snead State Community College passed along a valuable lesson she’d learned from years of coaching.
“You can work hard and still make memories,” she said.
Brothers was one of eight inducted into the DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 in Rainsville on Saturday night.
The latest hall of fame class included: Brothers, former Geraldine volleyball coach; Crossville graduate and longtime sports broadcaster Jeff Allen; Billy Colburn, who coached a variety of sports at Fort Payne; Tracy Hulgan, former Crossville boys basketball coach and current assistant basketball coach at Collinsville; Former Fyffe and Birmingham Southern baseball player Matthew Lambert; Longtime Plainview football coach Dale Pruitt; C.M. Sanford, DCSHOF president, as well as a longtime Fort Payne track and field coach and assistant football coach; and former Ider and Auburn University basketball player Bill Smith.
During the start of Saturday night’s ceremony, the DCSHOF awarded its 2022 scholarship recipients. As a goal of the DCSHOF is to support student-athletes in DeKalb County schools who have excelled on and off the field of play, the organization awarded $1,200 each to four student-athletes. This year’s scholarship recipients were Cornerstone Christian Academy’s Shelby Harrison, Collinsville’s Kayla Beene, Fyffe’s Will Edge and Plainview’s Cole Millican.
Additionally, the DCSHOF presented a Coaches Achievement Award to Collinsville’s Jon Tidmore, who has amassed 30 years of coaching, and Plainview’s Stanley Williams, who has logged 25 years in the coaching profession.
Also serving as this year’s induction banquet presenter, Allen gave thanks to his parents and brother Shannon, publisher of The Sand Mountain Reporter and longtime sports editor at the newspaper. He also thanked the many listeners, production staff, coaches and players that were responsible for helping the local radio staple WQSB High School Football Scoreboard show achieve such longevity.
“I’m probably one of the worst athletes in the history of DeKalb County, but I’m going in the hall of fame,” he joked.
Smith, who graduated from Auburn in 1974 with a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education, said he “was a first-generation college student. Without the scholarship, I wouldn’t have been. What a blessing.”
Pruitt, who returned to Plainview this month for a third coaching stint leading the varsity football program, was appreciative to the many assistant coaches and parents of players who have helped with everything from travel to meal preparation.
His journey back to Plainview was highlighted by joining the county’s latest hall of fame class.
“If you coach forever, they’ll put you in the hall of fame,” Pruitt joked.
Hulgan, who was an assistant coach during the Collinsville girls basketball team’s 2019-20 state championship run, made a name for himself as the head coach of the Crossville boys basketball program in the 90s. Over the years, he’s been a part of 35 DeKalb County Basketball Tournaments.
“It’s been a pleasure to be a part of it all through the years,” he said.
As he’s taken on an assistant role with Fort Payne’s track and field teams in the last decade, Sanford said sometimes he thinks kids don’t know how to deal with failure and that it’s a job for coaches to help navigate student-athletes through the coping process.
During his time at the podium, Sanford acknowledged his reputation for being a “tough coach.”
“I don’t want to coach my grandkids much because I want them to like me,” he joked.
