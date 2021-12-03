Across the past couple of seasons, the matchups between Sylvania and Plainview have consistently delivered intrigue.
Last season, it was Sylvania edging Plainview in the AHSAA Class 3A Northeast Regional final. Tuesday night, it was Plainview getting the upper hand in their first Area 14 meeting of the season.
Sawyer Hulgan drilled four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points, Lauren Jimmerson added 12 points and the Bears held off area rival Sylvania’s late comeback attempt for a 54-47 victory.
Leianna Currie’s layup with 53.1 seconds left pulled the Rams (5-3, 0-1 3A, Area 14) within 51-47 at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville. A Hulgan free throw with 20.9 seconds remaining made it a five-point game, before an offensive foul call against Anna Farmer with 14.2 seconds to play gave possession back to the Bears (5-3, 1-0)). Ali Price made two ensuing free throws to ice the game with 12.9 seconds on the clock.
In a defensive-laden, score-surging contest, Plainview head coach Luke Griggs said Marisa Hiett drawing the charging call against Sylvania with 14.2 seconds to play was “the play of the game.”
“We had a girl come off the bench and take a charge right there, so that was big-time,” Griggs said. “That was pretty much the ball game after she took the charge.”
Currie had a game-high 17 points, Farmer scored 10 points and Ambriel Stopyak had seven points for defending 3A state runner-up Sylvania.
The Rams fell into their largest deficit of the night (13 points) at halftime and again early in the fourth, but whittled down Plainview’s lead to get within striking distance inside the final minute of regulation.
“For us to play that hard and have an opportunity to be in that position, I think that shows a lot about the girls,” Sylvania head coach Kyle Finch said. “We just need to build on that second-half effort.”
Stopyak made two foul shots, Currie completed a 3-point play and added another free throw during a 1-and-1 shooting situation to narrow the scoring gap to 37-32 with 3:10 left in the third period.
But the Bears extended their lead to 10 by quarter’s end. Jimmerson assisted Hulgan with a 3-pointer, Kami Sanders added a 3 and Price scored a driving layup with 24 seconds to play.
In the fourth, Sylvania worked through a second 13-point deficit with 7:39. Farmer had a fast-break layup and Stopyak stole the ball and scored to bring the Rams within 49-44 with 3 minutes remaining.
“Plainview does a very good job with consistent ball pressure, a very good job of switching and jumping to the ball,” Finch said, “so it does pose an issue for us getting in our offense and getting the ball inside where we want.”
The Bears worked hard to keep the ball out of the low post, where Farmer and the Rams thrive against opponents.
“Anna Farmer’s a great player and (the Rams) have a great inside game,” Griggs said. “We knew coming in that Anna was going to be a tough out for us because we’re small. We were worried about that matchup, and Anna had a great game; she had a bunch of rebounds. ...We outrebounded them by three, which was big, but Anna still played a heck of a game.”
Sylvania powered to a 15-11 advantage to close the first quarter. Currie sank a pair of 3-point baskets and added two foul shots during the stretch, while Jimmerson produced nine of Plainview’s 11 first-quarter points.
Hulgan drained three 3-pointers and closed the second period with 11 points, as the Bears wrapped up the first half by outscoring Sylvania 24-7.
