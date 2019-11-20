Panthers return home, play Bison in Class 2A quarterfinal

It's not always the case to be familiar with a state quarterfinal-round opponent. Luckily for the Collinsville Panthers, they know exactly who they'll be dealing with.
The Panthers return home to host Class 2A, Region 8 rival North Sand Mountain for a spot in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday.
Collinsville (11-1) got the best of the Bison (9-3) in their regular-season meeting, winning 54-28 in Collinsville on Sept. 6.
Jones was responsible for seven of the Panthers' eight touchdowns in the win. He rushed for 158 yards on 14 carries, while completing 5 of 9 passes for 112 yards. He scored on runs of 1, 1, 37, 1 and 38 yards, while his passing scores came from 25 and 22 yards.
Defensively, Jones intercepted a North Sand Mountain pass with 2:42 remaining.
Jones rushed for 149 yards on 26 carries with a touchdown and completed 9 of 12 passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns in Collinsville's 21-14 win against Ohatchee in last week's second round.
The Panthers rallied from a 7-0 deficit in the second quarter and tied the game at 7 when Jones hit Michael Tucker for a 12-yard scoring pass just before the half. Jones put the Panthers ahead with a 1-yard scoring run in the third, before Ohatchee tied it with another 1-yard touchdown run late in the fourth.
With 5 minutes remaining, the Panthers traveled 62 yards in six plays before Jones connected with Dalton Hughes for a 6-yard go-ahead score.
Collinsville finished with 263 yards of total offense, and Ohatchee had 268.
The Panthers last appeared in the quarterfinal round of the postseason in 2011. They lost to Ragland 28-7.
North Sand Mountain finished third in the region behind Fyffe and Collinsville, respectively. The Bison defeated Westbrook Christian 35-13 last week. They are averaging 34 points per game and allowing 22 points per game.
The Bison have nine wins for the first time in program history, according to the Alabama High School Football Historians Association.
