FORT PAYNE — DeKalb County's football teams made it through an unorthodox offseason filled with safety guidelines put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Now, on the other side, the high school football season begins this week with all 10 county varsity teams set for their first game action of the season.
Here's a look at this week's schedule of Week 0 games:
Plainview vs. Spring Garden/Cedar Bluff (at Cedar Bluff)
Plainview travels to Cedar Bluff for a preseason contest, beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Plainview’s A-team varsity will play Spring Garden for two quarters before playing Cedar Bluff for two quarters. The night will finish with two B-team quarters between Plainview and Cedar Bluff.
The games will be a part of Cedar Bluff’s fall jamboree, featuring Sand Rock, North Sand Mountain, Plainview, Spring Garden and Cedar Bluff.
Each segment of the preseason event will be played with no change of possession at the end of the first quarter. Both quarters of each segment will be 15 minutes of running clock until the last 2 minutes, which will be timed as a regular game.
There will be one timeout allowed per quarter and no kickoffs. The ball will be in play at the 35-yard line at the beginning of each half or after a score.
Punts and PATs will be snapped and kicked with no rushes and/or returns. All punts will be fair caught and muffed punts and kicks will not be considered live. The receiving team will get the ball at the spot of the muff.
East Central at Cornerstone Christian Academy
Cornerstone begins its 2020 campaign of eight-man football under new head coach Jeff Nelson with a preseason contest at Rodeo Field in Rainsville at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The Eagles advanced from six-man football to an eight-man game this offseason in the Alabama Christian Athletic Association’s Christian Football Association.
Nelson played football at Briarwood Christian and was the starting quarterback for the program as a senior, helping the Lions win a state championship.
Eagles assistant coaches include Rex Harrison, Max Grizzard, Brian Blessing, Jared Adams and Clint Dobbins.
CCA finished with a 2-4 record in last season’s six-man league. The Eagles ended with a semifinal-round loss to Clay County.
Briarwood Christian at Fort Payne
After Fort Payne’s intersquad scrimmage Friday night, coach Chris Elmore said he thought the team’s conditioning held up well considering the absence of heat timeouts, quarter breaks and a halftime.
Elmore said he expects conditioning and fundamentals to be key components in the outcome of Friday’s season-opening game against the Briarwood Christian Lions. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium.
Briarwood became the Wildcats’ new season-opening opponent last week after Athens was forced to cancel due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Lions lost five defensive starters and six offensive starters to graduation, along with their top punter and kicker, Elmore said.
Briarwood lost to Pleasant Grove in the semifinal round of the Class 5A state playoffs last season and finished at 12-2.
The AHSAA’s realignment advanced Briarwood from 5A to 6A this offseason. The Lions will play in 6A’s Region 5 this season.
Fort Payne is 0-3 all-time against Briarwood, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society. The Lions defeated Fort Payne 30-26 in the last meeting, a first-round state playoff game Nov. 6, 2015.
Like most teams, the Wildcats are preparing for their first opponent by studying video from last season. As the Wildcats dive into the 2020 season, heavy focus will be on themselves and an improvement in all three phases of the game, Elmore said.
Isabella at Fyffe
The two-time defending Class 2A state champion Red Devils kick off their move to 3A with a home game against the Isabella Mustangs at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Red Devils advanced from 2A’s Region 8 into 3A’s Region 7, joining fellow DeKalb County teams Collinsville, Sylvania, Geraldine and Plainview.
The Mustangs, from Maplesville, will play in 2A’s Region 3 after advancing from 1A’s Region 3 during the offseason. They won the 1A, Region 3 championship last season under fourth-year head coach Tate Leonard.
Isabella went 12-1 and finished with a third-round playoff loss against Lanett, the eventual 1A state champion. The team from Maplesville scored a program-record 561 points and averaged 43 points per game, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
The Mustangs ranked as high as No. 3 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s high school football 1A rankings last season.
Fyffe surrendered 36 points last season, a 2.4 points-per-game average to rank as the top defense among all seven AHSAA classifications, according to the AHSAA. The team finished with a perfect 15-0 record and defeated Reeltown 56-7 in the 2A state championship game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn on Dec. 6, 2019.
Paul Benefield is in his 24th season as Fyffe’s head coach.
Geraldine at Piedmont
After losing several experienced players to graduation, Geraldine will face its first opponent of 2020 in a preseason game.
Geraldine visits reigning Class 3A state champion Piedmont at 7 p.m. Friday.
Eleven seniors departed from Geraldine’s roster. The team returns seven seniors this season.
The Purple and White reached the third round of the Class 3A state playoffs last season before being knocked out of the postseason by Piedmont in a 33-7 loss.
Piedmont owns a 5-0 all-time record in games against Geraldine, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
Brad Waldrop begins his sixth year as Geraldine’s head coach.
Piedmont defeated Mobile Christian 26-24 to win the 3A state title last season, returning to the championship game finishing as state runner-up in 2018.
Steve Smith enters his 15th season as Piedmont’s head coach. He’s compiled a 161-29 record with four state championship wins.
Piedmont was moved from 5A’s Region 6 to Region 5 this offseason.
Geraldine’s 3A, Region 7 has a new look this season. Pisgah, New Hope and Susan Moore have been replaced by fellow DeKalb teams Fyffe and Collinsville and Asbury of Marshall County. DeKalb’s Plainview and Sylvania remain in the region, as does Brindlee Mountain of Marshall County.
Collinsville at Section
First-year head coach Daniel Garrett makes his coaching debut with Collinsville in its season opener at Section at 7 p.m. Friday.
Garrett, who was previously the defensive coordinator at Madison Academy, was hired quietly in March amid statewide COVID-19 restrictions. Collinsville announced the news on the school’s Facebook page.
The hire was made nearly a month after Ernie Willingham was granted retirement following the 2019-20 academic school year. Willingham led Collinsville’s football program to its first state semifinal playoff appearance in program history last season. The Panthers finished 12-2; their two losses coming against eventual Class 2A state champion Fyffe.
Garrett said the Panthers will use their speed to their advantage this season, using run-pass option components to get the ball in the hands of playmakers and spread the touches around.
The Panthers advanced from 2A to 3A competition this offseason.
The Lions, a Class 2A team, hosts Collinsville under the guidance of second-year head coach Chris Hammon, a Valley Head alumnus. The team missed the postseason last year and finished with a 3-7 record.
Section is led by returning players quarterback Jace Holcomb, running backs Jr. Walker and Cameron Summerford and defensive linemen Kade Harper and Caleb Bryant.
The team struggled offensively last season, averaging nearly 10 points per game. But Section won two of its last three games, including against 1A playoff-bound Woodville. Hammon said that success late in the season was a good confidence booster going into the offseason.
Collinsville is 9-7 in meetings with Section, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website. The Panthers won last year’s game 41-7 in Collinsville.
Valley Head at Ragland
Following their first state postseason appearance in three seasons, the Valley Head Tigers look to start their 2020 campaign in the win column with a road contest.
The Tigers travel to play the Ragland Purple Devils at 7 p.m. Friday.
In his second season leading the program, Valley Head coach Heath Vincent hopes to see the team’s run-oriented offense begin the year with a productive start.
Valley Head’s leading rusher from last season, quarterback Jordan Burt, returns for his senior season. He ran for more than 1,400 yards as a junior and will have fellow seniors Levi Demarco and Luke Harrison helping create running room on the offensive line.
The Tigers also return juniors Pacey Cooper at tight end and Roger McMahan at fullback.
Senior halfback Bryson Morgan, who had his junior season cut short, will add to the offensive attack. Morgan sustained a hairline fracture in his leg during a game against Falkville in Week 3. He was unable to return until the Tigers’ postseason game. Morgan steps in for the graduated Marlonn Trinidad, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards last year.
The Tigers went 6-5 and finished runners-up in Class 1A, Region 7 last year, losing to Hackleburg 34-19 in the opening round of the state playoffs.
Ragland defeated the Tigers 26-14 in Valley Head in last season’s meeting. The Purple Devils own a 4-1 series record against Valley Head, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
Derrick Sewell begins his third season at Ragland. The team missed the 2019 postseason and closed at 2-8 after averaging 14 points per game while surrendering 31 points per game.
Sylvania at Saks
According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website, Sylvania and Saks haven’t played each other since 2012, when Saks won 13-10 in a first-round state playoff game.
The Rams look to even the series when they travel to Anniston to play the Wildcats at 7 p.m. Friday.
Sylvania returns its starting offensive line from last season. Skylar Venable, Zander Wooten, Clayton Wilks, Sydney Dekker and Caiden Tuttle are the front five looking to help give Sylvania’s backs and receivers playmaking opportunities.
Seniors Gareth Anderson, Keenan Wilbanks, Brayden Harris and junior Brody Smith accounted for 80% of the Rams’ offensive output last season, and with new contributors Sawyer Hughes and Logan McCullough working into the offensive scheme, Sylvania coach Matt Putnam said this summer that he likes the offensive possibilities ahead.
Putnam enters his sixth season at the helm for Sylvania.
Sylvania’s offense scored 40 or more points in five contests last year, including three shutout wins against Gaston, Plainview and Brindlee Mountain, respectively. Its largest offensive output came in a 63-21 victory at New Hope on Oct. 11, 2019.
The Rams finished with a 7-4 overall record last season, including a 4-2 mark in region competition, and made an appearance in the first round of the 3A state playoffs. They fell to Lauderdale County 46-20 in the season finale Nov. 8, 2019.
Saks missed the playoffs last year for the first time in eight seasons, going 4-5 overall.
Jonathan Miller begins his eighth season as the Wildcats’ head coach, compiling a 72-22 record in that span.
Last season, the Wildcats averaged 24 points per contest, while allowing 26 per game.
Ider at Woodville
The Ider Hornets will rekindle a series that hasn’t been ignited since 2007, when they travel to play the Woodville Panthers at Frazier Field at 7 p.m. Friday.
According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website, Ider holds a 2-0 series record against the Panthers. The Hornets won 53-24 in the last meeting, a regular-season contest from Nov. 2007. Ider won the inaugural meeting 40-7 in Nov. 2006.
Miles Keith begins his second season leading Ider and said this offseason that he wants to expand the offense from Year 1.
Offensive linemen Chase Flannigan, Colton Crane and Kyler Chapman return in front of quarterback Matt Norman. Running back Ben Smith, tight end Jesse Massey and wide receiver Skylar Hawkins also return and add to the offensive potential.
The Hornets scored 140 total points last season and finished with a 2-8 record. They were held to one score or fewer in five games, including a pair of shutout losses.
The offensive line harbors the Hornets’ deepest collection of experience and skill with eight players in the rotation, a wealth the team didn’t have last season.
Woodville, from Class 1A, Region 7, is led by first-year head coach Tyler Vann. Vann is a former North Sand Mountain standout quarterback and was an assistant at NSM, Arab, Scottsboro and Buckhorn before coming to Woodville in May. Vann took over for Jay Powell, a Fyffe alum who stepped down after posting 24 wins and four playoff appearances in those six years.
Woodville, which started playing varsity football in 2006, had only won three games on the field before Powell arrived.
Senior quarterback Jackson Peek was the Jackson County Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 1,170 yards and threw for another 402 while totaling 24 touchdowns (17 rushing and seven passing). The Panthers also return key contributors are two-way players Carlos Torres, Josh Thompson and Easton Parker.
The Panthers went 4-7 in 2019, and finished with a first-round state playoff appearance. They took a 63-7 loss at Mars Hill.
Woodville averaged 25 points per game and surrendered 36 per contest last year.
New Hope at Crossville
With 17 seniors who made significant contributions last year returning, the Crossville Lions will field the deepest team coach Dusty Darnell has had in his three seasons with the program.
The Lions kick off the 2020 season with a home game against the New Hope Indians at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Both offensive and defensive lines are returning starters with experience in working in Crossville’s system. Seniors Alfonzo Lopez, Chris Lopez and Ben Fountaine are back to anchor the front line on both sides of the ball. Sophomore Treivan Bennett returns at center.
Offensively, Darnell has described Crossville as a spread team that wants to run the ball first.
The Lions have senior Harley Hicks coming back at tight end with seniors Colton Adkins and Trace Allen back as wide receiver options for senior quarterback Hunter Haston. Senior fullback Ernesto Lopez will provide additional support in the run-oriented offense.
On the defensive side, senior Gary Helfin joins Fountaine, Chris Lopez and Alfonzo Lopez on the defensive line. Hicks, Haston and Ernesto Lopez are back as the Lions’ starting linebacker trio. The secondary includes senior cornerbacks Alex Chacon and Allen with Adkins as safeties.
Crossville finished 2-8 last season, missing the postseason.
The Lions hold a 7-1 series record against New Hope, losing the previous meeting 45-20 in a regular-season game in Oct. 2009, all according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
New Hope went 5-5 last year and missed the postseason for a fourth straight time.
Trey Sullivan is in his second season leading the Indians, as they advance from Class 3A to 4A.
Jason Bowen, sports editor of The Jackson County Sentinel, contributed to this report.
