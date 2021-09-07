Hornets win team of the week

The Ider Hornets are The Times-Journal Team of the Week after garnering 45% of the online voting.
Ider rallied from a one-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter to overtake the lead inside the final 2 minutes and defeat North Sand Mountain in a Class 2A, Region 7 opener last Friday night.
The victory improved the Hornets to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in region play.
Trailing 7-0 with 9:22 remaining in regulation, Dylan Grant ran in a 1-yard score to tie things.
Hunter Robinson added the go-ahead score on a 34-yard run with a minute remaining after the Hornets recovered a NSM fumble.
