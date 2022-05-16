The heat depleted Fort Payne’s energy in the second half and led to the Wildcats attempting just one shot in the half.
Additionally, the Wildcats surrendered a pair of second-half goals and fell 2-0 to eventual-Class 6A state champion Mountain Brook in the semifinal round at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on Friday afternoon.
“The heat, the pace of the game, how hard our players played — energy level was definitely a factor,” Wildcats head coach Michael Farmer said.
Fort Payne (15-8-2) finished in the state semifinal round for a second straight year.
The Spartans (25-2-2) outlasted Pelham 2-1 in double-overtime Saturday to claim their first state soccer title, while snapping Pelham’s 21-match non-losing streak.
In Friday’s 6A semifinal round, Mountain Brook finished with 21 shots (seven on goal) to Fort Payne’s seven (three on goal). The Spartans’ total included 12 second-half attempts.
Mountain Brook’s Henry Tabb whipped a ball into the penalty area and teammate Jack Heaps collected it off a side post and scored in the 51st minute. In the 65th minute, Finn Calloway added a solo goal from the right side and just inside the penalty area.
“After (the Spartans) scored their first goal, the wind went out of our sails a little bit. I thought we’d been playing well to that point,” Farmer said.
Heaps attempted nine total shots (two on goal) and Calloway launched three shots (two on goal), while goalkeeper Reed Harradine maintained a clean sheet, registering three saves.
“Wind was a factor; that’s why we took possession in the first half,” Farmer said. “We thought maybe we could get a goal in the first half and maybe go into the second half with a lead.
“We had some chances we didn’t finish. I think (the Spartans) made some adjustments to what we were doing and it definitely showed in the second half. With the wind, we couldn’t really get the ball out of our half [of the pitch]. And when you give that kind of team that many chances, they’re going to put one away.”
Joshua Guerra, Chris Rocha and Angel Vega each recorded a shot on goal for the Wildcats. Goalkeeper Luis Barrientos finished with five saves.
“We return a lot of players next year. We have a lot of eighth- and ninth-graders, so we want them to just learn from the experience of being here and grow from it.
“We have to finish better. …We had a pretty good bit of chances in the first half but didn’t put any into the back of the net. Give (the Spartans) credit; they put some of their chances away. We knew it was going to be a difficult game coming in and they were just a little bit better than us today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.