Jenna McKenzie had a game-high 26 points as four Valley Head girls scored in double figures en route to a 68-42 victory at Crossville on Wednesday afternoon.
McKenzie sank four 3-point baskets, while teammate Gracie Black scored 12 points, Bella Lewis added 11 points, Sophia Blair 10 points and Emma Harrison nine points for the Tigers (2-0).
Valley Head turned a 37-20 halftime lead into a 60-32 lead by the end of the third quarter.
Yazmin De La Cruz paced the Lions with 12 points and Briseyda Gonzalez scored 11 points.
Fort Payne 64, Faith Christian 14 —
Meredith Jackson drained six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 20 points and Brylan Gray scored 18 points as Fort Payne romped past Faith Christian at Glencoe High School on Tuesday.
Lydia Crane added 15 points as Fort Payne improved to 5-1.
Jackson recorded seven 3-point baskets and a game-high 28 points, and Fort Payne earned a 67-14 blowout win against Weaver at Glencoe on Monday.
Gray scored 13 first-half points and Anna Kate Akins contributed eight points in the Wildcats’ win.
Plainview 63, St. James 38 —
Sawyer Hulgan scored 15 of her 19 points from beyond the 3-point arc, Kami Sanders sank three 3s and tallied 19 points and Plainview used a strong start to roll past St. James at Supreme Courts in Guntersville on Tuesday.
Plainview (4-1) sprinted at a 23-8 lead and closed the half with a 35-18 advantage. The Bears maintained a 50-28 lead entering the final frame.
Ali Price scored six points with six rebounds and five assists for the Bears, and Saydi Jackson and Lauren Jimmerson each contributed six points.
The Bears finished with 10 made 3-pointers on 50% shooting from long distance, and had eight turnovers to St. James’ 13.
Sylvania 62, Westbrook Christian 35 —
Leianna Currie and Ambriel Stopyak scored 15 points apiece and Lilley Frost chipped in 13 points in Sylvania’s win against Westbrook Christian on Wednesday afternoon.
Mckayla Bean paced the Warriors with 11 points and Isabella Millirons added nine points.
Sylvania pulled away with a 25-point third quarter after taking a 54-21 halftime advantage. Currie sank a pair of 3-pointers and Frost recorded seven points across the frame to take a 49-31 lead.
On Monday, Sylvania beat Boaz 63-57, as four Sylvania girls scored in double figures.
Frost finished with a game-high 16 points, Anna Murdock scored 13, Stopyak and Kirby Wisner tallied 12 points apiece and Currie added nine points.
Amylia Langley led the Pirates with 12 points, Lillac Stanton added 11 points and Osalyn Minor had 10 points.
Douglas 46, Ider 40 —
Makinley Traylor finished with a game-high 22 points in a loss to Douglas in the Liberty Bank Thanksgiving Shootout at Geraldine on Tuesday afternoon.
Cambree Chapman scored seven points for the Hornets (3-3), KK Wilborn added six points on a pair of 3-point baskets and Kennzie Smith added four points.
Madison Franklin paced the Eagles (4-1) with 10 points, Sydnie Sanders had nine points and Mallory Ackles six.
With the game knotted at 31 at the end of the third quarter, Smith dished to Wilborn for a 3 to lift Ider to its final lead at 39-37 with 3:54 left in regulation.
Franklin made a pair of free throws to give Douglas a five-point advantage with 51 seconds left, before Chapman added a foul shot to cut the deficit to six with 11.8 seconds left.
On Monday at the Liberty Bank Thanksgiving Shootout, Wilborn poured in four 3-pointers for 12 points in Ider’s 62-36 victory against Geraldine.
Smith finished with 10 points, and Allie Pruett, Traylor and Chapman scored seven points apiece for the Hornets.
Lily Ramirez led the Bulldogs (0-3) with 12 points, Hallie Burns contributed nine points and Jaleece Edwards added seven points.
Ider took control at 16-3 in the first quarter, before Geraldine narrowed the deficit to 27-17 at intermission. The Hornets pulled away to a 44-26 lead by the end of the third period and closed the game with their strongest offensive period, netting 18 points.
Sand Rock 63, Geraldine 34 —
Angelina Varela came off the bench and led Geraldine with 12 points and Lily Ramirez added eight points off the bench in Geraldine’s loss to Sand Rock in the Liberty Bank Thanksgiving Shootout on Tuesday night.
The Wildcats raced to a 21-5 lead in the first quarter and maintained a 30-17 halftime advantage. By the start of the fourth period, the lead ballooned to 54-27.
Katelyn St. Clair scored 16 points, Zoey Handy had 15 points and Chloe Stephens chipped in 10 points for Sand Rock.
