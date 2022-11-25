Jenna McKenzie had a game-high 26 points as four Valley Head girls scored in double figures en route to a 68-42 victory at Crossville on Wednesday afternoon.

McKenzie sank four 3-point baskets, while teammate Gracie Black scored 12 points, Bella Lewis added 11 points, Sophia Blair 10 points and Emma Harrison nine points for the Tigers (2-0).

