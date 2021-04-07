Fort Payne plated four runs in the seventh inning en route to a 7-2 victory against Arab at Arab City Park on Tuesday.
The Wildcats (14-12) led 3-2 entering the seventh before scoring two additional runs on errors for a 5-2 advantage.
Caleb Stiefel singled to right field, scoring Connor Cash ahead of Will Green reaching home on an infield error.
Fort Payne finished with just three hits in the win and left six runners stranded in scoring position. The Knights had five hits and left nine on base.
Dalton Gray delivered six strikeouts and walked three while allowing five hits in five innings of his start for the Wildcats. Brody Gifford retired three and walked one while surrendering no hits or runs in relief.
Arab’s Gavin McBride struck out 15 Wildcats and walked five while giving up three hits.
Sam Jackson tallied two hits with an RBI and a run scored for the Knights.
Geraldine 5, Collinsville 2:
Levi Martin doubled in three runners in the top of the seventh inning to break a 2-2 tie and help propel Geraldine past Collinsville at Collinsville High School on Tuesday evening.
With one out in play in a bases-loaded situation, Martin popped a line drive to center field, allowing Brodie Stone, Colt Lusher and Ty Cofield to plate runs, breaking a tied game.
Tytan Morgan drew a walk for the Panthers (11-12) in the bottom half of the inning, but Drew Fowler delivered a strikeout, forced a fly out and a groundout to end the game.
Pitching a complete game, Fowler retired nine Collinsville batters and walked two while giving up two hits.
Lusher led the Bulldogs (11-10) at the plate with two hits and an RBI, Martin had three RBIs and Stone plated two runs.
Dalton Hughes allowed five hits, walked five and struck out three in the loss for the Panthers. He added a double at the plate.
Sylvania 11, Plainview 10:
Gareth Anderson had three hits and four RBIs and Eli Gurley chipped in three hits and three RBIs as the Sylvania Rams rallied with a four-run seventh inning to edge the Plainview Bears at RTI Field in Rainsville on Tuesday.
Trailing 9-7 entering the seventh inning, Gurley singled home Sawyer Hughes and Brody Smith to tie things at 9.
Gavin Chambers scored on an error and Gurley scored on an Anderson double to give the Rams (4-13) the go-ahead lead at 11-9.
Bryson Richey scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the inning to make it a one-run deficit with two outs in play, but a fly out to center field neutralized Plainview’s scoring threat with bases loaded.
Gurley tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering 10 runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and four walks.
Austin Anderson sat six and walked two while giving up five hits in 4 1/3 innings in relief for the Bears (9-12).
Brown led Plainview with three hits and an RBI, Braden Haymon had three RBIs and scored a run and Richey scored two runs.
The Bears left 11 runners stranded in scoring position to eight for Sylvania.
Valley Head 12, Gaylesville 6:
Valley Head amassed 17 hits in a blowout win against Gaylesville at Gaylesville High School on Tuesday.
David Hatfield batted 3 for 3 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored for Valley Head. Mason Vest went 3 for 5 with a double, two RBIs and scored three runs, Noah Hulgan went 3 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI and Luke Harrison had two hits and scored two runs with an RBI.
Hatfield surrendered six hits for four runs with three strikeouts and walks in five innings. Alex Stutts retired three batters while allowing two runs on two hits in relief.
Gaylesville’s Landen Bradley recorded two hits with two runs scored, Briley Mitchell chipped in two hits and two RBIs with a run scored and Keylon Higgins contributed two hits with a run scored and an RBI.
Derrick Lee lasted two innings in the loss, giving up five hits for six runs with four strikeouts and three walks.
Valley Head scored five runs in the second inning for a 6-2 advantage before adding three more runs in the third.
Boaz 17, Crossville 4:
Dakota Causey batted 3 for 3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Crossville’s loss to Boaz at Crossville High School on Tuesday.
The Lions (3-12), who left five baserunners stranded, finished with six hits and shuffled through three pitchers. Hunter Haston surrendered eight runs on three hits while walking three in two innings of the start.
Boaz’s Cole Bowling finished with a two-run home run and four RBIs, Noah Long tripled with three RBIs and Kylan Hornbuckle and Braden Estes each added a double.
The Pirates collected 10 hits and left 11 runners stranded in scoring position.
Keagin Woods lasted four innings on the mound for Boaz. He retired six batters and walked three while allowing three hits for four runs.
