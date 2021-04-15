Shao Chen and Austin Evans secured first-place wins in singles competition as the Fort Payne boys captured the Class 6A, Section 8 Tournament championship at Fort Payne High School on Tuesday.
It was the second state playoff berth for the Fort Payne boys program and the program’s first sectional championship. The last time the Fort Payne boys appeared in the state round was 1996, when they finished second to Albertville at the sectional tournament, according to recorded history by The Times-Journal and the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s website.
As the Fort Payne boys claimed their first sectional title, Buckhorn finished as the sectional runner-up in the division.
On the girls’ side, Arab claimed the sectional championship and Buckhorn finished as runner-up. Fort Payne’s girls closed their season.
Malia Edwards and Deborah Domingo finished in second place in the No. 3 doubles spot for Fort Payne.
The Fort Payne boys will travel to Mobile for the state competition, beginning next Thursday. The two-day event will be held at the Mobile Tennis Center, which boasts 60 courts. The address of the event site is 851 Gaillard Drive, Mobile, Al. 36608.
In singles play for Fort Payne, Chen won at No. 2, Bryson Lyles placed second at No. 1 and Anthony Chhim finished third at No. 3. Evans placed first at No. 4, David Allen Fischer was second at No. 5 and Julian Barber placed second at No. 6.
In doubles action, Lyles and Chen placed second at No. 1, Chhim and Evans finished third at No. 2 and Fischer and Barber were second at No. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.