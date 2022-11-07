Geraldine's Carlos Mann garnered 31.6% of the online vote this weekend, claiming The Times-Journal's Player of the Week.
The junior running back rushed 12 times for 106 yards with a touchdown, caught three passes for 52 yards and recorded seven tackles as a defender in the Bulldogs' 24-8 upset victory against No. 5 Winfield in the first round of the AHSAA Class 3A state playoffs last Friday night.
(0) comments
