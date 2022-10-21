Fort Payne wins varsity girls 5K at Scottsboro

Anahi Barboza clocked in third place individually, pacing Fort Payne to a winning finish in the varsity girls 5K at the Last Chance Invitational at Scottsboro’s John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions on Thursday.
Barboza crossed the finish line 0.10 seconds behind Scottsboro’s Emma Bradford and 3 seconds behind the overall winner, Scottsboro’s Ally Campbell in the regular-season finale at Scottsboro High School.
Kyndal Hughes was sixth overall for the Fort Payne varsity girls, Madison Wright placed 16th and the trio of Abigail Vega, Arianna Ignacio and Reese McCurdy finished 20-22nd, respectively, helping the team collect the winning low score of 60.
Scottsboro accumulated 82 points and was runner-up, and Oak Mountain (92) was third. Sylvania (376) placed 13th in the varsity girls team standings, and Collinsville (417) placed 14th.
In the varsity boys 5K, Fort Payne (205) finished eighth in the team standings and Sylvania (457) placed 14th. Huntsville (36) won the event, Scottsboro (68) was runner-up and Knoxville Catholic (80) was third.
Here’s a look at how DeKalb County teams and runners fared in the annual event at Scottsboro:
Anahi Barboza, third, 19:13.81
Kyndal Hughes, sixth, 19:36.26
Madison Wright, 16th, 20:19.75
Abigail Vega, 20th, 20:29.39
Arianna Ignacio, 21st, 20:30.47
Reese McCurdy, 22nd, 20:32.06
Ava Kate Jett, 42nd, 21:36.60
Sara Boatwright, 45th, 21:47.03
Ruthie Jones, 46th, 21:47.73
Isabel Reyes, 48th, 21:48.55
Kailey Cameron, 53rd, 21:58.17
Sandra Sebastian, 74th, 23:09.64
Michelle Belman, 88th, 23:48.62
Josselyn Vega, 98th, 24:27.11
Libby Tallent, 116th, 25:26.83
Aubree Cleveland, 91st, 24:05.25
Jonna Graham, 100th, 24:40.03
Jaidyn Ashley, 125th, 25:58.75
Kaylee Cole, 139th, 26:43.23
Maria Diego, 164th, 29:13.54
Zaylan Davis, 181st, 32:32.39
Andrea Hernandez, 101st, 24:43.35
Brayleigh Smith, 151st, 27:10.53
Ana Juarez, 152nd, 27:11.91
Maribel Pedro, 161st, 28:38.79
Lorenza Pedro, 162nd, 28:52.35
Fernanda Hernandez, 174th, 30:30.07
Halle Peek, 175th, 30:30.96
Carmmen Corona, 178th, 31:09.98
Keyra Aguilera, 180th, 32:00.52
Carlee Davis, 183rd, 33:27.34
Emily Salazar, 184th, 33:56.61
Sloan Rodriguez, 142nd, 26:49.02
Gabriella Bartolome, 160th, 28:18.82
Karissa Brock, 167th, 29:53.63
Amy Dillon, 173rd, 30:25.50
Sophie Bearden, 182nd, 33:20.53
Pablo Rodriguez, 24th, 16:44.25
Samuel Moses, 30th, 16:55.68
Lane Pilotte, 54th, 17:41.19
Tyler Anthony, 57th, 17:41.55
Daniel Deleon, 83rd, 18:24.91
Jose Sebastian, 113th, 19:20.46
Ismael Jiminez, 118th, 19:38.26
Logan Bryant, 153rd, 20:26.61
Orlando Valdez, 166th, 20:38.05
Adrian Balderas, 115th, 19:22.85
Riley Hopper, 149th, 20:21.22
Brodie Wilson, 161st, 29:33.51
Isaiah Thomas, 194th, 22:21.74
Ridge Terrell, 205th, 22:47.37
Gage Sanders, 226th, 23:17.05
Jackson Battles, 227th, 23:23.95
Diego Pascual, 239th, 24:24.58
Marcos Pascual, 266th, 26:48.21
William Kight, 179th, 21:13.88
Aidan Windham, 204, 22:43.62
Damian Hinojosa, 225th, 23:13.19
Xander Moses, 269th, 27:41.65
Luis Miguel Felipe, 193rd, 22:20.80
Josue Juarez, 196th, 22:23.57
Juan Francisco, 209th, 22:54.64
Alex Gaspar, 211th, 22:56.51
Cristian Cano, 232nd, 23:47.33
Roberto Gallegos, 260th, 26:01.10
Nathan Winkler, 277th, 33:07.34
Bryan Olvera, 279th, 37:32.30
