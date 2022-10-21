 Skip to main content
Fort Payne wins varsity girls 5K at Scottsboro
PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Barboza paces Wildcats to winning finish at Last Chance Invitational

Anahi Barboza clocked in third place individually, pacing Fort Payne to a winning finish in the varsity girls 5K at the Last Chance Invitational at Scottsboro’s John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions on Thursday.

Barboza crossed the finish line 0.10 seconds behind Scottsboro’s Emma Bradford and 3 seconds behind the overall winner, Scottsboro’s Ally Campbell in the regular-season finale at Scottsboro High School.

