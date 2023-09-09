No. 7 Bulldogs down Bears on homecoming night

Jaxon Colvin finished with three touchdowns, Carlos Mann added two scores and an interception and the seventh-ranked Geraldine Bulldogs rolled past the Plainview Bears 35-3 to celebrate homecoming at Coolidge Isbell Field on Friday night.
Geraldine improved to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in AHSAA Class 3A Region 6 with Friday’s region debut, highlighted by another stout defensive effort. Geraldine allowed the Bears (1-1, 0-1) into scoring territory just once all night.
Brayden Lingerfelt kicked a 26-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to pull the Bears within 14-3 at intermission.
The game was halted at the 8:36 mark of the first period after lights on both posts of the visitors’ side shut off. Power was restored and the contest resumed after a 17-minute delay.
Geraldine wasted no time following the extended break. On the second play from scrimmage, Mann bolted up the middle for a 45-yard touchdown, giving the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead.
The score stayed the same after Moses Garcia’s 24-yard field goal try bounced off the left upright with 2:21 remaining in the opening quarter.
Geraldine extended its advantage to two scores with 7:32 to play in the half. Colvin capped an 11-play, 56-yard drive with a 9-yard TD run to the left pylon.
Out of the half, the Bulldogs pounced on a Plainview fumble at the Bears’ own 29-yard line.
Mann ran to the left for a 17-yard gain before Colvin cut up the middle for a 12-yard scoring run. Garcia’s extra-point kick made it 21-3 with 6:54 left in the third quarter.
Colvin scored his third rushing touchdown of the night from 2 yards out early in the fourth quarter to make it 28-3, before Mann intercepted a pass with 10 minutes left and rushed for a 42-yard TD with 7:16 to play. Garcia’s PAT kick ballooned the Bulldogs’ advantage to 35-3.
Geraldine hosts Hokes Bluff in region play next Friday. Hokes Bluff lost to Glencoe 47-7 on Friday.
Plainview hosts region foe No. 8 Piedmont next Friday. Piedmont fell to No. 9 Sylvania 23-7 on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.