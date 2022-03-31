Plainview tops Class 3A rankings

After debuting at No. 1 in Class 3A last week, Plainview maintained its top ranking in the classification in this week’s edition of the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s state high school baseball rankings.
While Plainview topped the 3A rankings, Phil Campbell was selected at No. 2 and Piedmont third. Fyffe missed the top-10 cut but received nominations in the classification.
In 2A, Ider posted as the No. 6-ranked team. G.W. Long appeared as 2A’s No. 1, with Mars Hill second and Vincent third.
This week’s ASWA baseball rankings:
CLASS 7A
1. Hewitt-Trussville (17-1)
2. Auburn (18-4)
3. Central-Phenix City (15-5)
4. Tuscaloosa County (19-2)
5. Bob Jones (19-7)
6. Hoover (17-7)
7. Prattville (17-3)
8. Spain Park (16-5)
9. Oak Mountain (14-7)
10. Daphne (16-7)
Others nominated: Enterprise (12-7), Florence (8-9), Thompson (14-13), Vestavia Hills (13-10).
CLASS 6A
1. Hartselle (16-3)
2. Saraland (19-4)
3. Oxford (20-5)
4. McGill-Toolen (16-3)
5. Cullman (15-9)
6. Northridge (17-5)
7. Spanish Fort (17-6)
8. Wetumpka (16-2)
9. Gulf Shores (18-4)
10. Gardendale (16-5)
Others nominated: Briarwood Christian (7-6), Buckhorn (16-5), Chelsea (9-8), Helena (9-8), Homewood (13-5), Hueytown (16-8), Jasper (14-8), Mountain Brook (13-6), Mortimer Jordan (17-9), Stanhope Elmore (10-9).
CLASS 5A
1. Shelby County (18-2)
2. Headland (11-1)
3. Holtville (17-5)
4. Leeds (18-7)
5. Madison Academy (15-9)
6. Russellville (12-9)
7. Rehobeth (12-5)
8. Elmore County (13-3)
9. Corner (14-5)
10. Greenville (12-5)
Others nominated: Alexandria (12-9), Ardmore (7-7), Sardis (11-7), Marbury (11-10), UMS-Wright (8-8).
CLASS 4A
1. Mobile Christian (17-3)
2. Oneonta (16-2)
3. Gordo (11-5)
4. Etowah (17-8)
5. Hamilton (14-6)
6. Central-Florence (7-3)
7. American Christian (7-6)
8. Northside (12-4)
9. St. James (11-5)
10. Westminster Christian (11-4)
Others nominated: Bibb County (10-6), Cherokee County (10-10), Cleburne County (9-6), Jacksonville (8-6), Madison County (11-8), Montevallo (7-4-1), North Jackson (9-9), Priceville (9-7), West Limestone (11-5).
CLASS 3A
1. Plainview (13-4)
2. Phil Campbell (13-5)
3. Piedmont (16-4)
4. Trinity (14-3)
5. Opp (16-4)
6. Wicksburg (14-5)
7. Bayside Academy (11-8)
8. Houston Academy (13-5)
9. Providence Christian (12-7)
10. Excel (7-0)
Others nominated: Carbon Hill (9-3), Colbert Heights (13-8), East Lawrence (9-8), Fyffe (8-8), Hokes Bluff (12-7), Lauderdale County (11-4), Thomasville (11-7), T.R. Miller (11-3).
CLASS 2A
1. G.W. Long (15-7)
2. Mars Hill (12-4)
3. Vincent (13-4)
4. Ranburne (12-6)
5. Westbrook Christian (8-11)
6. Ider (15-4)
7. Addison (11-5)
8. Spring Garden (10-5)
9. Decatur Heritage (13-6)
10. Clarke County (9-5)
Others nominated: Ariton (12-11), Colbert County (8-8), Hatton (8-7), Sand Rock (5-3), Sheffield (14-4).
CLASS 1A
1. Bayshore Christian (14-3)
2. Lindsay Lane (15-3)
3. Hackleburg (16-2)
4. Appalachian (14-1)
5. Donoho (9-2)
6. Millry (13-7)
7. Sumiton Christian (12-5)
8. Belgreen (10-5)
9. Cedar Bluff (8-5)
10. Sweet Water (9-13)
Others nominated: Covenant Christian (6-4), Pleasant Home (7-8).
AISA
1. Pike Liberal Arts (19-3-1)
2. Macon-East (22-2)
3. Wilcox Academy (16-4)
4. Morgan Academy (14-3)
5. Bessemer Academy (14-5)
6. Patrician (13-4)
7. Glenwood (23-4)
8. Autauga Academy (7-3)
9. Clarke Prep (12-7)
10. Lowndes Academy (13-6)
Others nominated: Jackson Academy (6-4), Tuscaloosa Academy (7-6).
