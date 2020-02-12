Collinsville girls beat Fyffe to advance in 2A

The Collinsville girls hit six 3-pointers in the second quarter to pull away from Fyffe and win 60-41 in a Class 2A Northeast Sub-regional game Monday night.
The Panthers’ second-quarter run gave them a 40-13 halftime advantage after taking a 16-9 lead in the first period.
Hadley Hamilton scored a game-high 22 points with five rebounds for Collinsville (25-3). Tyla Tatum scored 14 points, Olivia Akins added 10 points and five rebounds and Brittany Rivera had nine points and 11 rebounds.
Madison Myers scored nine points with six steals for Fyffe (24-7), while teammates Maggie Woodall and Marie Woodall each added nine points.
Collinsville advanced to play LaFayette in the Class 2A Northeast Regional semifinals at Jacksonville State at 3 p.m. Friday.
Sand Rock 65, Ider 47
Gracie Flynn and Kaleigh Carson led the Ider girls with 10 points apiece in a 65-47 loss at Sand Rock in the Class 2A Northeast Sub-regional round Monday night.
Alayna Chapman and Savannah Seals each added nine points for the Hornets (23-8).
Ider trailed 36-24 at halftime after Sand Rock (23-9) took a 21-6 lead.
Chapman scored six points and Flynn added a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws in the second quarter, as the Hornets rallied in with 18 points in the period.
Caley Garrett scored a game-high 24 points, Maci Brown added 14 points and Lanie Henderson had 13 points for the Wildcats.
