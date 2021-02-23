Dylan Haymon and Jonah Williams combined for nine 3-point baskets and 42 points in Plainview's 73-33 rout at Saks in a Class 3A Northeast Sub-Regional semifinal game Friday night.
The Bears (29-5), who closed the night with 15 made 3-pointers, advanced to the regional round. They played Fyffe at Jacksonville State University's Pete Mathews Coliseum on Tuesday for a spot in the 3A Final Four in Birmingham. The game was not completed before The Times-Journal went to press. Follow The Times-Journal on Facebook and Twitter for updates.
Plainview restrained Saks to just 11 first-half points in taking a 35-11 halftime advantage.
Haymon had four 3-pointers and finished with 21 points and seven rebounds and Williams hit five 3s and had 21 points. Cole Millican and Luke Smith chipped in 10 points apiece.
The Bears shot 43% from beyond the 3-point arc (15 of 35), while Saks struggled at just 15% (4 of 27).
Saks committed 19 turnovers as the Bears only turned the ball over seven times in the game.
Plainview produced a 27-point third quarter that ballooned its advantage to 62-22 by the start of the final period.
