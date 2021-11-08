As the lone DeKalb County team left standing following the opening round of the AHSAA postseason, the Fyffe Red Devils look to continue their Class 3A title defense with a trip to J.B. Pennington at 7 p.m. Friday.
The second-round playoff game at W.R. Sutton Memorial Stadium in Blountsville will be the sixth meeting between the two programs. The 9-1 Red Devils, a No. 1 seed from Region 7, are 5-0 in the all-time series. The last meeting was in a third-round playoff game in which Fyffe won 48-7 in 2007, all according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
Pennington (8-3), a No. 3 seed from Region 6, is coming off a 10-7 victory at Phil Campbell in last week’s first round.
The Tigers finished 5-2 in region play. Notable wins include 43-42 vs. Carbon Hill, 7-0 vs. Susan Moore and 28-7 vs. Locust Fork. Losses include 27-13 at Oakman and 48-0 at Winfield (both region foes). Cleveland, a 2A team from Region 6, also defeated Pennington, 55-0.
Pennington enters Friday's contest averaging 25 points per game, while surrendering 20 per game, boasting a 4-1 home record this season.
Head coach Todd Cassity leads the Tigers in his seventh season with the program. Pennington has appeared in six of Cassity’s seven seasons at the helm.
Last season, Pennington closed in the second round, taking a 49-14 loss at Saks.
Representing DeKalb, the defending 3A state champion Red Devils make their first road trip of the postseason after knocking off Walter Wellborn 34-0 at Paul Benefield Stadium.
Fyffe’s Logan Anderson led all rushers with 11 carries for 144 yards and a touchdown. Kyle Dukes ran for 90 yards on 20 attempts with two scores, Brodie Hicks added 59 yards rushing on 10 carries with a touchdown and Will Stephens scored a touchdown behind three carries for 33 yards.
The Red Devils did not attempt a pass in the game, rolling up 362 yards of offense with 24 first downs.
Defensively, Fyffe limited Wellborn to 92 yards of offense and five first downs.
Quarterback Grayson Johnson was 10-of-16 passing for 67 yards with one interception, gathered by Hunter Machen.
