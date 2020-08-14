FORT PAYNE — With a trio of three-year starters returning to the offensive line and a 1,300-yard rusher in the backfield, Fort Payne expects to run the ball often this fall.
But the Wildcats don’t plan on becoming one-dimensional.
The quarterback-wide receiver connections made this offseason has coach Chris Elmore seeing the right ingredients coming together to make opponents respect the Wildcats’ passing game as well.
“...I have actually been pleasantly surprised how well we are throwing and catching, considering that we did not have any 7-on-7 competitions this summer,” Elmore said.
Quarterback J.D. Blalock, a senior, has been garnering praise from coaches and teammates this summer for his overall improvement. Among Blalock’s chief weapons are three-year starting tight end Sawyer Burt, a senior, seniors Brody Bruce and Cam Thomas and juniors Connor Cash and Ricky Adame.
“J.D. and Sawyer have always had a good relationship and I think they trust each other well,” Elmore said. “J.D. and Cam are developing more chemistry each and every day. Connor Cash, Ricky Adame, and Brody Bruce are consistently getting each better as progress through fall camp.”
Burt has been a model of consistency for the Wildcats, starting 22 games in three seasons. As a 6-foot-3, 215-pounder, Burt’s ability to outstretch defenders for catches and block pass rushers has given Fort Payne’s offense a reliable, multi-talented threat.
“I have always believed that if you can have a tight end that can play ‘in the box’ with the offensive lineman and out in space with the receivers that it can be very tough for opposing defenses,” Elmore said of Burt’s offensive dynamic. “It allows us to get in multiple formations without having to change personnel, which can be difficult to adjust to on defense.”
This year’s group of receivers will look to make up for the production of graduated standout receivers Carter Pinholster and Matthew Shaddix.
“We have to be more dangerous,” Burt said. “I don’t think a lot of people think we’re going to be dangerous since we lost Carter and Matthew. We just have to catch everything, catch the hard ones, catch the easy ones.”
Burt said Blalock’s improvement will play a major role in expanding the passing game and taking some of the defensive pressure off of senior Hunter Love, who rushed for 1,372 yards with 20 touchdowns last season, and the run game.
“I think J.D. has improved a lot since last year,” Burt said. “He throws it harder, he’s more accurate, which I like an accurate quarterback. He can throw it where only we as receivers can get it.”
Thomas is an emerging component to the Wildcats’ receiving corps. The senior has been transitioning back into the offense this offseason after having not played there since his sophomore year. He played at cornerback last year to make up for a lack of depth at the position.
Elmore called Thomas “a natural receiver” and said it has made for an easy transition back into the offense.
“It’s definitely been interesting,” Thomas said of his return to the offense. “(The coaches) have made it easy for me by understanding that I’m not going to come in knowing everything, but they’ve helped me learn more efficiently.”
Elmore said Thomas will still play at corner for the Wildcats’ defense in some key situations this fall.
Thomas said the potential for creating turnovers and additional opportunities for the offense is his favorite part of playing at corner.
“I like making big plays on defense because they can really transition over to offense,” he said. “They can give us momentum in a game that we may not have at the moment. It just feels good whenever you make a big play on defense.”
Thomas said he also enjoys the 1-on-1 aspect that comes with defending wide receivers and the competitive nature it brings about.
“You want to be better than the person across from you and you believe you’re better than the person across from you. You just want to prove it,” he said.
The O-line is highlighted by seniors Logan Beard, Nathan Gentry and Riley Kuhn, who have three years of starting experience apiece. The group will not only allow Blalock more time to see his reads, but will also create big-play chances for the run game.
