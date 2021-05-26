Today

Some sunshine with a thunderstorm or two possible this afternoon. High 83F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 82F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.