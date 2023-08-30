Defending AHSAA Class 2A state champion Fyffe makes its official 2023 debut at home this week, hosting Geraldine at Paul Benefield Stadium at Ridgeway-Long Field on Friday night.
The Red Devils made their unofficial debut at home against Class 3A state runner-up Piedmont last week. The fall jamboree ended in a 14-14 tie after Piedmont’s Cole Wilson connected with Ishmael Bethel for an 80-yard touchdown with 30 seconds left in the varsity half of the game.
Fyffe’s Logan Anderson finished with nine carries for 76 yards rushing with a 10-yard scoring run with 2:11 remaining in the first quarter to knot the contest at 7 after Wilson hit Rollie Pinto for a score with 6 minutes to play in the period.
Blake Dobbins’ 1-yard scoring plunge with 9:48 left in the half gave the Red Devils a 14-7 advantage.
Kaden Sharpe rushed for 45 yards on two attempts for Fyffe.
Wilson completed 5 of 11 passes for 146 yards for Piedmont.
At Coolidge Isbell Field in Geraldine last Thursday night, Geraldine opened the regular season with a 26-0 victory against Coosa Christian.
Carlos Mann ran for 118 yards on 16 carries and amassed 105 yards on two receptions for the Bulldogs (1-0), and teammate Jaxon Colvin rushed for 88 yards on seven attempts and completed 10 passes for 165 yards, tossing a TD pass and rushing for another score.
In last year’s meeting in Geraldine, Fyffe won 34-6. According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website, the Red Devils maintain a 45-34-2 series lead.
