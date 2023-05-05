While the Fort Payne boys golf team advanced to the AHSAA Class 6A Sub-State Tournament, Madison Nix qualified individually for the Fort Payne girls Tuesday.

The Fort Payne boys qualified for the sub-state round as a team for the first time since 2019. Sub-state play begins in Athens on Tuesday.

JP Groat finished tied for ninth, firing an 82, while Blake Woods carded an 84 to tie for 14th, as the Fort Payne boys tallied a 342 to place fourth at Cullman Golf Club. Cullman won the sectional with a 297, Athens (332) was second and Hartselle (333) placed third.

The Fort Payne girls shot a 345, with Nix carding a 103 to notch an individual sub-state qualifying spot. Cullman (250) captured the sectional win, with Buckhorn (307) finishing second and Hartselle (310) third.

Here’s a look at sectional golf results featuring county teams:

Class 1A/2A boys

Section 3 at Dogwood Hills 

Golf Course, Flat Rock

Team results

North Sand Mountain 319

West End 357

Ider 375

Woodville 412

Individual leaders

Annin Harper, Whitesburg Chr. 75 (Individual qualifier)

William Maples, North Sand Mtn. 76

Jarrett Hill, North Sand Mtn. 77

Chandler Hopper, Ider 79

David Devries, Woodville 80

Duncan Wilks, North Sand Mtn. 81

Levi Devries, Woodville 83

Christian Davis, North Sand Mtn. 85

Brady Anderson, North Sand Mtn. 86

Zeke Curvin, Pleasant Valley 86 (Individual qualifier)

Tyler Graham, West End 87

Thad Pearce, West End 87

Jack Johnson, North Sand Mtn. 87 (Individual qualifier)

Bryant Burgess, Pisgah 87 (Individual qualifier)

Eli Golden, West End 89

Griffin Weldon, Ider 91

Class 3A boys

Section 3

Team results

Westbrook Christian 338

Weaver 362

Sylvania 379

Piedmont 389

Individual leaders

Nick Ledbetter, Weaver 71

Aiden Freeman, Glencoe 81 (Individual qualifier)

Eli Edge, Westbrook Christian 82

J.D. Berndt, Westbrook Christian 82

Landon Bethune, Asbury 84 (Individual qualifier)

Logan Wilkes, Sylvania 84 (Individual qualifier)

Alex Odam, Piedmont 85

Ryan Chaplin, JB Pennington 86 (Individual qualifier)

Cone McHugh, Westbrook Christian 87

Luke Pearson, Westbrook Christian 87

Nolan Terrell, Westbrook Christian 87

Jack Griffin, Sylvania 90       

Jackson Williams, Weaver 91

Conner Williams, Piedmont 95 

Class 6A boys

Section 4 at Cullman Golf Club

Team results

Cullman 297

Athens 332

Hartselle 333

Fort Payne 342

Individual leaders

Ben Shedd, Cullman 72

Will Drake, Cullman 74

John Lunsford, Cullman 75

Ian Willoughby, Cullman 76

Colton Bullington, Muscle Shoals 79 (Individual qualifier)

Case Hagood, Athens 79

Tristan Wisener, Hartselle 80

Jackson Williams, Gadsden City 81 (Individual qualifier)

Cain Armistead, Hartselle 82

JP Groat, Fort Payne 82

Nolen Wolfe, Gadsden City 82

Peyton Black, Cullman 83 (Individual qualifier)

Milan Key, Muscle Shoals 83 (Individual qualifier)

Jason Couey, Athens 84

Blake Woods, Fort Payne 84

Riley Partain, Hartselle 85 

Class 1A/3A girls

Section 3 at Dogwood Hills Golf Course, Flat Rock

Team results

Piedmont 323

Weaver 327

No other full teams

Individual leaders

Jaycee Berrong, Geraldine 89 (Individual qualifier)

Makayla Bearden, Hokes Bluff 92 (Individual qualifier)

Arabella Glasgow, Madison Academy 97 (Individual qualifier)

Brookelyn Goss, Piedmont 98

Sydney Ingram, Valley Head 101 (Individual qualifier)

Alexis Cleveland, Weaver 102

Mayce Chandler, Piedmont 109

Demari Grant, Weaver 110

Class 6A girls

Section 4 at Cullman Golf Club

Team results

Cullman 250

Buckhorn 307

Hartselle 310

Muscle Shoals 312

Individual leaders

Kate Cost, Cullman 73

Jinger Heath, Hartselle 75

Anna Lee Regan, Muscle Shoals 77

Mary Charles Davis, Cullman 78

Adalyn Pike, Athens 87 (Individual qualifier)

Shelby Bruce, Buckhorn 95

Jazmin Conn, Cullman 99

Brooklyn Wright, Muscle Shoals 99

Madison Nix, Fort Payne 103 (Individual qualifier)

Alyssa Hills, Buckhorn 104

Harper Killen, Buckhorn 108

Anna Louise Chesnut, Athens 113 (Individual qualifier)

Harper Quick, Hazel Green 114 (Individual qualifier) 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.