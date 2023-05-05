While the Fort Payne boys golf team advanced to the AHSAA Class 6A Sub-State Tournament, Madison Nix qualified individually for the Fort Payne girls Tuesday.
The Fort Payne boys qualified for the sub-state round as a team for the first time since 2019. Sub-state play begins in Athens on Tuesday.
JP Groat finished tied for ninth, firing an 82, while Blake Woods carded an 84 to tie for 14th, as the Fort Payne boys tallied a 342 to place fourth at Cullman Golf Club. Cullman won the sectional with a 297, Athens (332) was second and Hartselle (333) placed third.
The Fort Payne girls shot a 345, with Nix carding a 103 to notch an individual sub-state qualifying spot. Cullman (250) captured the sectional win, with Buckhorn (307) finishing second and Hartselle (310) third.
Here’s a look at sectional golf results featuring county teams:
Class 1A/2A boys
Section 3 at Dogwood Hills
Golf Course, Flat Rock
Team results
North Sand Mountain 319
West End 357
Ider 375
Woodville 412
Individual leaders
Annin Harper, Whitesburg Chr. 75 (Individual qualifier)
William Maples, North Sand Mtn. 76
Jarrett Hill, North Sand Mtn. 77
Chandler Hopper, Ider 79
David Devries, Woodville 80
Duncan Wilks, North Sand Mtn. 81
Levi Devries, Woodville 83
Christian Davis, North Sand Mtn. 85
Brady Anderson, North Sand Mtn. 86
Zeke Curvin, Pleasant Valley 86 (Individual qualifier)
Tyler Graham, West End 87
Thad Pearce, West End 87
Jack Johnson, North Sand Mtn. 87 (Individual qualifier)
Bryant Burgess, Pisgah 87 (Individual qualifier)
Eli Golden, West End 89
Griffin Weldon, Ider 91
Class 3A boys
Section 3
Team results
Westbrook Christian 338
Weaver 362
Sylvania 379
Piedmont 389
Individual leaders
Nick Ledbetter, Weaver 71
Aiden Freeman, Glencoe 81 (Individual qualifier)
Eli Edge, Westbrook Christian 82
J.D. Berndt, Westbrook Christian 82
Landon Bethune, Asbury 84 (Individual qualifier)
Logan Wilkes, Sylvania 84 (Individual qualifier)
Alex Odam, Piedmont 85
Ryan Chaplin, JB Pennington 86 (Individual qualifier)
Cone McHugh, Westbrook Christian 87
Luke Pearson, Westbrook Christian 87
Nolan Terrell, Westbrook Christian 87
Jack Griffin, Sylvania 90
Jackson Williams, Weaver 91
Conner Williams, Piedmont 95
Class 6A boys
Section 4 at Cullman Golf Club
Team results
Cullman 297
Athens 332
Hartselle 333
Fort Payne 342
Individual leaders
Ben Shedd, Cullman 72
Will Drake, Cullman 74
John Lunsford, Cullman 75
Ian Willoughby, Cullman 76
Colton Bullington, Muscle Shoals 79 (Individual qualifier)
Case Hagood, Athens 79
Tristan Wisener, Hartselle 80
Jackson Williams, Gadsden City 81 (Individual qualifier)
Cain Armistead, Hartselle 82
JP Groat, Fort Payne 82
Nolen Wolfe, Gadsden City 82
Peyton Black, Cullman 83 (Individual qualifier)
Milan Key, Muscle Shoals 83 (Individual qualifier)
Jason Couey, Athens 84
Blake Woods, Fort Payne 84
Riley Partain, Hartselle 85
Class 1A/3A girls
Section 3 at Dogwood Hills Golf Course, Flat Rock
Team results
Piedmont 323
Weaver 327
No other full teams
Individual leaders
Jaycee Berrong, Geraldine 89 (Individual qualifier)
Makayla Bearden, Hokes Bluff 92 (Individual qualifier)
Arabella Glasgow, Madison Academy 97 (Individual qualifier)
Brookelyn Goss, Piedmont 98
Sydney Ingram, Valley Head 101 (Individual qualifier)
Alexis Cleveland, Weaver 102
Mayce Chandler, Piedmont 109
Demari Grant, Weaver 110
Class 6A girls
Section 4 at Cullman Golf Club
Team results
Cullman 250
Buckhorn 307
Hartselle 310
Muscle Shoals 312
Individual leaders
Kate Cost, Cullman 73
Jinger Heath, Hartselle 75
Anna Lee Regan, Muscle Shoals 77
Mary Charles Davis, Cullman 78
Adalyn Pike, Athens 87 (Individual qualifier)
Shelby Bruce, Buckhorn 95
Jazmin Conn, Cullman 99
Brooklyn Wright, Muscle Shoals 99
Madison Nix, Fort Payne 103 (Individual qualifier)
Alyssa Hills, Buckhorn 104
Harper Killen, Buckhorn 108
Anna Louise Chesnut, Athens 113 (Individual qualifier)
Harper Quick, Hazel Green 114 (Individual qualifier)
