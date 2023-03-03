It started with a Kai Stolp header.
Then the match erupted in favor of No. 2-ranked Fort Payne.
Stolp and Joshua Guerra each scored twice and the Wildcats dominated fifth-ranked Pelham 5-0 in a matchup of two top-10 Class 6A programs at Wildcat Stadium in Fort Payne on Tuesday night.
Alexis Vega assisted Stolp with Fort Payne’s opening goal in the 22nd minute and Guerra scored on an assist from Stolp in the 29th minute before Chris Rocha dished to Stolp for a 32nd-minute score, lifting the 11-2 Wildcats to a 3-0 halftime advantage.
Guerra assisted Rene Juan with an early second-half goal before scoring his second goal of the night on an assist by Stolp in the 64th minute.
Fort Payne finished with 17 shots on goal to six for the Panthers.
Guerra took nine total shots in the contest, Rocha attempted six, Stolp attempted five and Vega offered four.
Fort Payne is scheduled to host Class 7A’s second-ranked Oak Mountain at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
