Fyffe senior Brodie Hicks was selected as 2022 Class 2A-Region 7’s MVP by region coaches, with the announcement of the all-region team.

Hicks, a running back/linebacker for the 2A state champion Red Devils, highlighted the all-region squad, which consists of DeKalb County’s Fyffe, Collinsville and Ider, along with Pisgah, North Sand Mountain, Sand Rock, Section and Whitesburg Christian Academy.

