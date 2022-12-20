Fyffe senior Brodie Hicks was selected as 2022 Class 2A-Region 7’s MVP by region coaches, with the announcement of the all-region team.
Hicks, a running back/linebacker for the 2A state champion Red Devils, highlighted the all-region squad, which consists of DeKalb County’s Fyffe, Collinsville and Ider, along with Pisgah, North Sand Mountain, Sand Rock, Section and Whitesburg Christian Academy.
Fyffe sophomore Logan Anderson, a running back/defensive back, was voted as Region 7’s Offensive MVP. Coaches selected Fyffe sophomore Tucker Wilks (OL/DL) and Pisgah senior Caiden Hawkins (DB) as co-Defensive MVPs.
Here’s a look at the 2022 Class 2A-Region 7 All-Region Team:
Evan Chandler, Jake Wooden, Will Arnold, Hunter Machen, Owen Blackwell, Brody Blackwell, Simon Hicks, Yahir Balcazar; honorable mention: Cade Underwood, Blake Dobbins, Ryder Gipson
Luke Gilbert, Mason Holcomb, Jakob Kirby, Legion McCrary, JD Martin, AJ Gant, J.J. Williams; honorable mention: Clay Williams, Caleb Green, Jett Jeffery, Fox Tinker, Grant Smith
Keaton DeBoard, Eli Griggs, Mason McAteer, Jordan Coker, Gavin Lang, Trey Smith; honorable mention: Luis Ailon, Aiden Daniel
Levi Pettijohn, Kaden Moore, Landon Keller, Blake Blevins, Blake Hill; honorable mention: Nyle Poore, Cruz Yates, Lucas Steele, Kaden Gilley, Hank Farmer
Jace Turner, Brian Giles, Ace Ashley, Bradley Jackson; honorable mention: Hugh Moore, Trace Haygood
Whitesburg Christian Academy
Kaleb Roberson, Thomas Harmon, Jacob Dean; honorable mention: JD Looser, Sam Barnes, Will Clark, Luke Johnson, Ian Putman
Ben Smith, Zion Finnerty; honorable mention: Brian Bass, Austin Cross, Dylan Grant, Daniel Greeson, Landon Traylor
Jaylan McCarver, Jr. Walker; honorable mention: Jed Sparks, Cameron Summerford, Dakota Pranger, Evan Hammon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.