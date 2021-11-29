Bears close HoopsGiving with victory

Jonah Williams made four 3-pointers for 12 points and Dylan Haymon added 11 points as the Plainview Bears dusted the West Morgan Rebels 66-33 in their HoopsGiving finale last Wednesday.
Cole Millican finished with nine points on three 3-point baskets and Owen Wilborn scored eight points. Landon White hauled in nine rebounds and Sawyer Fraley chipped in seven rebounds.
The Bears (4-3) jumped out to a 17-3 advantage and advanced it to 33-14 at halftime. Outsourcing the Rebels 22-2 in the third period, Plainview maintained a comfortable 55-16 lead entering the fourth.
Plainview shot 24 of 53 (45%) from the field, while West Morgan was 10 of 43 (23%). Teams tied in rebounds at 29 apiece.
The Bears made 14 of 37 3-point attempts (38%) against West Morgan’s 5-of-21 shooting (24%).
