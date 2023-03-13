Griffin Winn sat seven Plainview batters, walked one and gave up no runs on five hits across five innings of Fort Payne’s 5-0 shutout win at Fort Payne High School last Friday.
Eli Lilly doubled with two RBIs for the Wildcats (5-5).
Britton Morgan scattered three hits and Trey Rutledge registered two hits for the Bears (4-5). Levi Brown took the loss in two innings; he allowed no hits or runs while striking out two and walking none.
Sylvania 3, Fyffe 2
Sylvania’s Josh Scott singled home Jaxon Smith for the go-ahead run in the fifth inning of a win against Fyffe in Sylvania last Saturday.
Braiden Thomas hit an RBI-double, Scott scattered two hits with an RBI and a run scored and Will Gant drove in a run on two hits, while Smith plated two runs for the Rams (4-4). Thomas picked up the pitching win in one inning, surrendering no hits and one run with three walks and no strikeouts. Scott sat five, walked two and allowed two runs on one hit across five innings.
Blake Dobbins threw a complete game for the Red Devils (4-4), striking out nine, walking one and giving up six hits and three runs. Yahir Balcazar recorded a two-run home run and Dobbins added Fyffe’s other hit.
Donoho 6, Collinsville 3
Gavin Lang doubled on two hits and Keaton DeBoard doubled with an RBI and two runs scored in Collinsville’s loss in Game 2 of a doubleheader against Donoho in Anniston last Saturday.
DeBoard surrendered six runs on nine hits, walked four and struck out two in five innings for the Panthers (4-5).
Donoho’s Peyton Webb tallied four RBIs and scored two runs behind two home runs. Marcus Lawler and Hayes Farrell plated a run on two hits, and Nic Thompson drove in two runs.
Mason McAteer doubled with three RBIs and a run scored in the Panthers’ 17-13 loss to Donoho in Game 1. Jeremiah Killian scattered three hits with two RBIs and Jameson Coker and Dawson Cothran chipped in two runs apiece, as Collinsville collected 10 hits. Coker lasted three innings, striking out three, walking two and allowing 12 runs on 11 hits.
Lucas Elliot tripled with four RBIs and scored two runs for the Falcons, Webb doubled twice and plated three runs with an RBI and Harrell scattered three runs with an RBI and two runs scored. Webb tossed three innings, allowing five runs on two hits with four strikeouts and three walks.
In a 10-1 loss to Donoho last Friday, Lang struck out 12 and walked none while surrendering six hits and four runs across 4 1/3 innings. Lang doubled and plated a run and Killian hit an RBI-double.
Blake Sewell pitched 6 1/3 innings for the Falcons, retiring 11, walking four and giving up one run on four hits. Thompson scattered three hits (two doubles) with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Webb doubled on four hits with three RBIs and one run scored.
Briarwood 14, Fort Payne 6
Luke Patton doubled on two hits with an RBI, and Griffin Winn doubled and plated a run in Fort Payne’s loss to Briarwood Christian at Fort Payne High School last Saturday night.
Brannon Oliver gave up seven runs on five hits, striking out and walking three across 2 1/3 innings for the Wildcats (5-6).
Briarwood’s Jackson Barnes sat seven, walked none and gave up six runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings of work. Barnes doubled with an RBI and a run scored, and Jacob Souders smacked two doubles on three hits with an RBI and three runs scored.
In Fort Payne’s 4-3 loss to St. John Paul II Catholic, Winn slugged two doubles with an RBI and a run scored, and Ryker Shankles added a double. Ethan McElhaney surrendered five hits and three runs while striking out one and walking none in three innings of the loss.
