The Fort Payne volleyball team dispatched Pisgah 3-0 (25-17, 25-11, 25-20) during a varsity match at Fort Payne High School on Thursday afternoon.
Lily Jackson finished with nine aces, eight digs and seven kills, Natalie Hotalen had 16 assists and three digs and Braden Barksdale added 17 digs and two assists for the Wildcats. Cooper Garrett chipped in eight kills and three aces, Anna Banks had nine digs with one ace, Sami Goggans had 10 assists and Sophie Beason contributed six kills.
The Wildcats return to varsity action Tuesday, hosting Fyffe and Sylvania for a tri-match at 4 p.m.
In other DeKalb County volleyball action, Geraldine defeated Ider 2-0 (25-14, 25-17) and Scottsboro 2-0 (25-20, 25-10) in a tri-match Tuesday.
For the night, Geraldine’s Lilly Rowell collected 23 kills with 17 digs and three blocks. Jaden Dismuke added 46 assists, 24 digs, five aces and one kill, Brooklyn Hall had 11 kills, 10 digs, two aces and one block and Chloe Murdock chipped in 11 digs. Tinsley Satterfield registered 17 digs, three kills and one ace, Alexis Powell had nine digs, six kills, three blocks and assists and one ace and Lydia West had eight kills with three blocks, one dig and one ace.
