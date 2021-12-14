Turner scores 30 points, Fort Payne tops Cherokee County behind closing effort

Fort Payne boys head coach Michael Banks wanted his team to know that it can be the strongest team at the end of games.
The players proved it to themselves Friday night.
Malik Turner scored a game-high 30 points and the Wildcats sealed the fourth quarter with a 6-0 run en route to a 67-56 victory against the Cherokee County Warriors at Fort Payne High School.
“We’ve had two or three games in the last couple of weeks where we’ve had late leads and we didn’t close the deal, so I think that’s going to be big going forward,” Banks said. “The fact that we were behind at the beginning of the quarter and we built a small lead and added to it, it’s going to be good for us, knowing we can win the fourth quarter and can be the strongest team at the end of the game.”
Shaq Hawkins finished with 14 points, Eli Kirby added 11 points and Marcus Ledford chipped in nine points, as the Wildcats (7-5) snapped a three-game losing streak.
Fort Payne broke a 56-56 tie with 2:30 left, as part of its game-winning 6-0 run. Turner assisted Ledford with the go-ahead 3-pointer. Turner then blocked a shot, collected the ball and passed to Hawkins for a transition layup to make it 61-56 with 2:08 to play.
Turner added three free throws and scored a layup in the final 1:41.
Jackson Amos led the Warriors (3-4) with 13 points, CJ Gresham scored 12 points and Landon Caldwell added nine points.
Trailing 29-26 at halftime, Cherokee took its only lead of the second half when Amos found Caldwell for a layup with 3:02 remaining in the third. The Warriors maintained the lead into the fourth period, before surrendering it for good at the 6:36 mark when Hawkins assisted Turner with a 3-point basket to pull Fort Payne ahead 46-44.
In the final 2 minutes of the first quarter, Turner scored the Wildcats’ last four baskets: a jump shot and three layups, giving the home team a 17-15 edge.
“(Cherokee) had some really good shooters that we tried to stay in front of,” Banks said. “Sometimes we let them get around us and into the lane, but I thought we did a good job of stepping up and forcing kickouts, not letting them score in the paint too much. The second half was better, as far as our defensive rotation.”
Hawkins sank a 3 to extend Fort Payne’s advantage to six with 6 minutes remaining in the half. Kirby and Turner each scored a teardrop layup and Nolan Fowler produced two free throws across the final 5 minutes of the half.
