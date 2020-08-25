Fort Payne volleyball goes 2-2 in season opener

Fort Payne posted wins against Brooks and Belgreen and took losses against Deshler and Huntsville in its season opener at Brooks High School on Saturday.
The Wildcats lost 2-0 (25-22, 25-9) against Deshler before getting a 2-1 (25-20, 16-25, 12-15) victory against Brooks. They defeated Belgreen 2-1 (7-25, 25-21, 10-15) and closed with a 2-0 (25-17, 25-8) loss against Huntsville.
Here are Fort Payne’s stat leaders from the weekend tournament:
Macie Hammon (27 assists, five kills); Sami Goggans (20 assists, three aces); Cooper Garrett (13 kills, nine digs, four blocks, six aces); Harleigh Sullivan (10 kills, three blocks); Presley Smith (10 kills, 14 digs, six aces); Lily Jackson (16 kills, 13 digs, eight aces); Sophie Beason (seven kills); Braden Barksdale (54 digs).
