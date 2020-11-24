Micah Johnson’s 21-point, nine-rebound performance paced the Fyffe boys as they shot 60% from the field to top the Geraldine Bulldogs 74-65 in the Liberty Bank Thanksgiving Shootout in Geraldine on Monday night.
Xavier Works scored 18 points with six assists, Tate Goolesby added 18 points and 11 rebounds, Luc Jones had nine points and Tyler Stephens and Johnson each finished with five assists as the Red Devils improved to 2-0 with the win in the final game of the opening day of the holiday tournament at Geraldine High School.
Colt Lusher and Redick Smith scored 14 points apiece for Geraldine (4-1) and Jaxon Colvin chipped in 13 points.
The Red Devils moved the ball around the floor and created easy shot opportunities that allowed them to maintain the lead all the way through, even when Geraldine was able to penetrate the defense on a few separate occasions.
Works’ 18 points led a trio of Fyffe boys in double-digit scoring in a 56-44 season-opening win against the Collinsville Panthers in Fyffe on Thursday night.
Johnson scored 15 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had three assists, and Goolesby recorded a double-double of 11 points and 25 rebounds as the Red Devils began their 2020 campaign with a win on their home court.
Colton Wills paced the Panthers (0-2) with 16 points and Dawson Cothson had 15 points.
Fyffe took a 34-28 halftime lead and a 39-30 advantage heading into the final period.
Fort Payne 57, Asbury 44:
Bryson Richey sank four 3-point baskets and finished with 17 points, Lane White scored 15 points and the Fort Payne boys defeated Asbury 57-44 in the Liberty Bank Thanksgiving Shootout in Geraldine on Monday afternoon.
The Wildcats (1-2) rallied ahead in the second half after trailing Asbury (2-4) 22-19 at intermission.
Richey hit a pair of 3-pointers and Cam Thomas, who finished with 10 points, added a 3 and two shots from inside the arc during a third-quarter stretch that allowed Fort Payne to outscore the Rams 24-11.
Jay Jones scored a game-high 23 points for the Rams. He shot 5 of 6 from the foul line.
Plainview 71, Oxford 69:
Jonah Williams hit five 3-pointers and scored 22 points to pace the Plainview Bears to a 71-69 victory against the Class 6A Oxford Yellow Jackets at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville last Thursday night.
Cole Millican scored 15 points and Jacob Henderson finished with 12 points.
The Yellow Jackets had 18 turnovers to Plainview’s 16.
Plainview shot 55% from the field and 86% (12 of 14) from the free throw line, as Oxford went 52% from the field and 63% (5 of 8) from the foul line.
Geraldine 79, Sardis 50:
Kaejuan Hatley finished with a game-high 19 points and seven rebounds and the Geraldine Bulldogs defeated the Sardis Lions 79-50 in Boaz on Thursday night.
Colt Lusher added 11 points and Griffin Knight contributed 10 points and seven rebounds as the Bulldogs improved to 2-0 under first-year head coach Jeremy Smith.
The early stages of the game were highlighted by Geraldine’s defensive pressure that led to several transition baskets.
Brody Lowe led the Lions (1-2) with 10 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.