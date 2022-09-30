Caleb Hall rushed for 113 yards and scored two touchdowns as Geraldine enjoyed a happy homecoming, shutting out Ohatchee 28-0 at Coolidge Isbell Field on Friday night. 

The Bulldogs used an efficient offense, scoring on their first three possessions of the game, to improve to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in Class 3A, Region 6 play. Ohatchee remained winless at 0-7 and 0-4.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.