Caleb Hall rushed for 113 yards and scored two touchdowns as Geraldine enjoyed a happy homecoming, shutting out Ohatchee 28-0 at Coolidge Isbell Field on Friday night.
The Bulldogs used an efficient offense, scoring on their first three possessions of the game, to improve to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in Class 3A, Region 6 play. Ohatchee remained winless at 0-7 and 0-4.
Ohatchee received the opening kickoff and picked up a first down before punting.
Geraldine then put together an eight-play, 82-yard drive that was capped by a 23-yard touchdown run by Hall with 5:29 left in the first quarter. Moses Garcia kicked the PAT for a 7-0 lead.
After an Ohatchee three-and-out, Geraldine needed only four plays to go 64 yards to extend the lead to 14-0.
Hall ran for 2 on first down. Quarterback Jaxon Colvin threw to Carlos Mann for 9 yards and a first down to the 47. Hall gained another 6 yards before Colvin threw a quick pass to Cody Satterfield over the middle, and Satterfield raced 47 yards for the touchdown. Garcia’s point-after was good with 2:06 left in the first.
Ohatchee gained a first down on its next series before turning the ball over on downs at its 49.
Geraldine kept the ball on the ground for its next score. The touchdown drive was six plays, with five being gains by Hall, the last one from a yard out for the score. Garcia added the PAT for a 21-0 lead with 8:35 left in the first half.
After swapping punts, Ohatchee put together its best scoring opportunity of the first half, driving from its 33 to the Geraldine 7 where on a first-and-goal play, Indian quarterback Bryce Noah’s pass was intercepted in the end zone by Kobe Hill to thwart the threat.
Geraldine led 21-0 at the half.
The only second-half touchdown came on the Bulldogs’ second possession of the third quarter after Ohatchee turned the ball over on downs at the Geraldine 38.
Hall ran for 5 and 14 yards before Colvin passed to Brock Gilbert for 6 yards. Hall then scored his second touchdown of the game on a 36-yard sprint. Garcia’s point-after pushed the lead to 28-0 with 5:30 left in the third quarter.
Hall tallied his rushing yards on 17 carries. Mann rushed for 65 yards on eight carries. Colvin was 5 of 8 passing for 86 yards. Mann had three receptions for 61 yards.
Geraldine hosts Westbrook Christian on Oct. 7.
