The top-seeded Plainview boys and Pisgah girls look to add to their respective varsity championship streaks as high school basketball teams from across Sand Mountain come together for the annual Sand Mountain Tournament, beginning at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Monday, Dec. 14.
The tournament schedule was completed late last week and will feature a varsity girls and boys division, as well as a junior varsity boys division. All games will be played at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum. The championship games will be played Saturday, Dec. 19.
The Plainview boys enter as four-time varsity tournament champions and will play the winner between No. 8 Pisgah and No. 9 Crossville at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15. The Pisgah/Crossville play-in game will start at 8:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14.
Next Tuesday’s varsity boys slate includes No. 4 Geraldine against No. 5 Section at 5 p.m., followed by No. 2 Fyffe against No. 7 Ider at 7 p.m. and No. 3 North Sand Mountain facing No. 6 Sylvania at 8:30 p.m.
The semifinal round will be played Friday, Dec. 18, beginning at 7 p.m. and the varsity boys championship game will be at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.
The varsity girls tournament begins with a play-in game between No. 8 Section and No. 9 Crossville at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14. The Section/Crossville winner plays No. 1 Pisgah, a three-time tournament champion, at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17.
Additional varsity girls matchups next Thursday include: No. 4 Sylvania vs. No. 5 Geraldine at 5:30 p.m., No. 2 Ider vs. No. 7 NSM at 7 p.m. and No. 3 Plainview vs. No. 6 Fyffe at 8:30 p.m.
The varsity girls semifinal round begins at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18 and the championship round will be played at 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.
The junior varsity boys schedule begins Monday, Dec. 14. First-round games include: No. 1 Plainview vs. No. 8 Pisgah at 3 p.m., No. 4 NSM vs. No. 5 Sylvania at 4 p.m., No. 3 Section vs. No. 6 Ider at 5 p.m. and No. 2 Geraldine vs. No. 7 Fyffe at 6 p.m.
The Plainview/Pisgah winner plays the NSM/Sylvania winner in the semifinal round at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15. The Section/Ider winner plays the Geraldine/Fyffe winner in the other semifinal matchup at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17. The championship round begins at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.
The tournament schedule is subject to change. Follow The Times-Journal on Facebook and Twitter for updates.
