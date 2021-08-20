Ider’s Robinson scores 4 TDs in rout

In the Ider Hornets’ season debut, running back Hunter Robinson picked up where he left off last season.
Robinson rushed for two touchdowns and returned an interception and a punt for scores, accounting for four touchdowns as the Hornets dominated the Woodville Panthers 53-0 in Chad Grant’s Ider head-coaching debut at Wayne C. Hardman Stadium on Thursday night.
Robinson capped Ider’s 2020 season with an AHSAA season-high 462 yards rushing on 32 attempts with three touchdowns, yardage good for the fifth-best single-game rushing performance in AHSAA football history, according to the AHSAA Record Book.
The Ider running back scored in his first three times touching the ball.
First, he picked off a Woodville pass and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown, giving the home team a 7-0 lead with 10:06 left in the opening quarter.
With 1:14 left in the quarter, Robinson took a handoff to the right side and dashed for a 42-yard score, before returning a punt 50-plus yards for a third score with 7:31 remaining in the half.
Ider reached the end zone again before halftime when Dylan Grant floated a pass into the back-right corner for Jesse Massey at the 2:13 mark, pushing the lead to 27-0.
Robinson capped his scoring effort with a 70-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
The Hornets tacked on three additional scores in the final quarter. Grant added a 4-yard scoring run, Ben Smith broke loose for a 60-yard touchdown run and Luke Hannah stripped the ball from a Woodville player and returned it 40 yards for a score.
