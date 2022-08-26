Aubree Cleveland clocked in at 25:28.97 for a seventh overall finish, leading the Sylvania girls to place fifth as a team in a 5K at the Raider Rumble in the Hills in Jacksonville on Thursday.

Jonna Graham (25:39.87) placed 10th as Sylvania’s second-place finisher at the event, hosted by Pleasant Valley High School. Mallory Miles (28:16.04) was 27th; Jaidyn Ashley (30:04.53) finished 32nd; Kaylee Cole (30:38.92) clocked 39th; Jocelyn Sanders (31:59.79) placed 43rd; Maria Diego (31:59.87) was 44th; Zaylan Davis (37:07.96) clocked 55th.

