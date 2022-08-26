Aubree Cleveland clocked in at 25:28.97 for a seventh overall finish, leading the Sylvania girls to place fifth as a team in a 5K at the Raider Rumble in the Hills in Jacksonville on Thursday.
Jonna Graham (25:39.87) placed 10th as Sylvania’s second-place finisher at the event, hosted by Pleasant Valley High School. Mallory Miles (28:16.04) was 27th; Jaidyn Ashley (30:04.53) finished 32nd; Kaylee Cole (30:38.92) clocked 39th; Jocelyn Sanders (31:59.79) placed 43rd; Maria Diego (31:59.87) was 44th; Zaylan Davis (37:07.96) clocked 55th.
Pleasant Valley won the girls race with 55 points, Jacksonville (57 points) was runner-up and Lincoln (80) was third.
Jacksonville’s Sara Sloughfy (22:15.03) was the top finisher in the girls race, teammate Emma Easterling (23:29.26) placed second and Pleasant Valley’s Macey Roper (24:56.47) finished third.
In the boys race, Adrian Balderas (20:52.81) finished 20th overall to lead the Sylvania boys in a seventh-place tally. Riley Hopper (22:27.57) placed 39th for the Rams; Brodie Wilson (23:18.93) was 51st; Ridge Terrell (23:23.13) placed 54th; Jackson Battles (25:35.38) clocked 75th; Gage Sanders (26:25.38) finished 79th; Diego Pascual (27:07.30) was 82nd; John Godwin (29:33.89) placed 92nd.
Lincoln won the boys 5K with 40 points, Pleasant Valley (43) was runner-up and Loveless Academic Magnet Program (88) placed third.
Munford’s Dakota Frank (17:20.47) won the boys race, with LAMP’s Landon Perdue (17:36.25) finishing second and Pleasant Valley’s Cayden Nelson (17:48.59) placing third.
Sylvania was the only DeKalb County school to compete in the races.
